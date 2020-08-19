vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Cerebras teases 850k core 2nd-generation wafer scale engine

by Mark Tyson on 19 August 2020, 12:10

Tags: TSMC

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenqr

Add to My Vault: x

Last year at the Hot Chips Symposium, Cerebras caused quite a stir by taking the wraps off the "world's largest computer chip". The so called Wafer Scale Engine (WSE) packed 400,000 cores in its 21.5cm sq (8.5inch sq), making it about 56x larger than Nvidia's Tesla V100 GPU. It isn't surprising, as the first gen WSE consisted of 1.2 trillion transistors. Furthermore, the WSE had 3,000 times more on-chip memory and 10,000 times the bandwidth of Nvidia's Tesla V100.

This year at Hot Chips, Cerebras mainly talked about software for its AI processor and the CS-1 15U system based around the processor. Due to some time-scale slippage it couldn't launch the second gen WSE. However, it confirmed the new processor is running in its labs and at the end of the slide deck the firm teased the upcoming behemoth.

As you can see above, the WSE gen 2 packs in a huge amount of transistors and cores in the same wafer size thanks to the use of the advanced 7nm processor from TSMC. I've made a little comparison table below to show the differences:

 

WSE gen 1

WSE gen 2

Transistors

1.2 trillion

2.6 trillion

AI cores

400,000

850,000

Chip area

46,225mm²

Not confirmed

TSMC node

16nm

7nm

SRAM built-in

18GB

Not known

 

Since last year Cerebras has sold two systems based upon the WSE gen 1 to the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, netting US$5 million. Pictures of these systems in isolation might make you think they are similar in scale to an ATX desktop PC tower, but Anandtech's pic from June shows a CS-1 system next to an ordinary looking fellow at a trade show (below right).

More details about the WSE gen 2 are going to arrive "in coming months."

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 19 Aug 2020 12:34
This is crazy because it's a testament to TSMCs 7nm process that its defect rate is so low that Wafer-Scale engines can be build off its process. Amazing
Posted by BigBANGerZ - Wed 19 Aug 2020 17:09
Kind of puts to bed the claim you hear from the pro-Nvidia crowd about yields and die sizes being a justifiable reason to charge consumers £1.2k for a GPU. Sure its not easy but WSE is the cutting edge and limits not a 600mm2 die