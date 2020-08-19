Cerebras teases 850k core 2nd-generation wafer scale engine

Last year at the Hot Chips Symposium, Cerebras caused quite a stir by taking the wraps off the "world's largest computer chip". The so called Wafer Scale Engine (WSE) packed 400,000 cores in its 21.5cm sq (8.5inch sq), making it about 56x larger than Nvidia's Tesla V100 GPU. It isn't surprising, as the first gen WSE consisted of 1.2 trillion transistors. Furthermore, the WSE had 3,000 times more on-chip memory and 10,000 times the bandwidth of Nvidia's Tesla V100.

This year at Hot Chips, Cerebras mainly talked about software for its AI processor and the CS-1 15U system based around the processor. Due to some time-scale slippage it couldn't launch the second gen WSE. However, it confirmed the new processor is running in its labs and at the end of the slide deck the firm teased the upcoming behemoth.

As you can see above, the WSE gen 2 packs in a huge amount of transistors and cores in the same wafer size thanks to the use of the advanced 7nm processor from TSMC. I've made a little comparison table below to show the differences:

WSE gen 1 WSE gen 2 Transistors 1.2 trillion 2.6 trillion AI cores 400,000 850,000 Chip area 46,225mm² Not confirmed TSMC node 16nm 7nm SRAM built-in 18GB Not known

Since last year Cerebras has sold two systems based upon the WSE gen 1 to the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, netting US$5 million. Pictures of these systems in isolation might make you think they are similar in scale to an ATX desktop PC tower, but Anandtech's pic from June shows a CS-1 system next to an ordinary looking fellow at a trade show (below right).

More details about the WSE gen 2 are going to arrive "in coming months."