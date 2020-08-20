vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
WD announces My Passport SSD drives with 1,000MB/s speeds

by Tarinder Sandhu on 20 August 2020, 13:01

Storage giant WD is today releasing faster external storage under its My Passport SSD line. Building on the models available since 2017, today's announcement introduces 500GB and 1,000GB drives equipped with faster speeds. A 2TB model is mooted for release at a later date.

Now based on internal NVMe technology, WD ups peak sequential read and write speeds to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, effectively doubling the throughput from the first generation. There's password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, too.

2020's drives have a new look and feel. Grey will be the only available colour at the time of launch, with WD promising a trio of other colours in due course. Connecting to either PC or Mac via USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C, WD includes a Type-A adapter for use in older systems and laptops.

Costing £136.99 for the 500GB and £221.99 for the range-topping 1TB capacity, with both backed by a five-year warranty, WD goes up against the Samsung T7 for top dog status in the external SSD market. Stay tuned for our review next week.

Posted by DanceswithUnix - Thu 20 Aug 2020 15:24
It is soon going to be faster to dump big files onto storage and walk them over to another machine than it is to use the Gigabit networking still standard on PCs :(
Posted by DevDrake - Thu 20 Aug 2020 15:30
DanceswithUnix
It is soon going to be faster to dump big files onto storage and walk them over to another machine than it is to use the Gigabit networking still standard on PCs :(
youp, something id not right with ethernet standards …
I mean you should now get mobo with 10Gbps easily but hey, show me a router that supports it in reasonable money.
Posted by LSG501 - Thu 20 Aug 2020 16:25
DanceswithUnix
It is soon going to be faster to dump big files onto storage and walk them over to another machine than it is to use the Gigabit networking still standard on PCs :(

yeah the issue is that for whatever reason the majority of motherboard manufacturers still seem hell bent on limiting us to 1gigabit networking… at the very least it needs to be 2.5 or even better 5gigabit as standard now.
Posted by QuorTek - Thu 20 Aug 2020 18:54
Just Need Cat7 Cables to run the 10gbit, just wish they would start offering the routers/switches for as well as well as Fiber Modem.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Thu 20 Aug 2020 20:41
QuorTek
Just Need Cat7 Cables to run the 10gbit, just wish they would start offering the routers/switches for as well as well as Fiber Modem.

Only over long distances. My house isn't that large :)

2.5GbE is very easy on cable spec.

