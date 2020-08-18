Nvidia announces Digital GTC runs 5-9th October 2020

Nvidia has announced that a digital version of its GTC conference is being prepared for 5-9th October 2020. With Covid-19 being very much on people's minds still, as many countries are surfing the viral second wave, it is hard to guess when the next big non-digital tech event will be. Even if person-packed trade shows come back next year, one might expect a digital backup alternative in parallel to be prepared anyway.

The next GTC conference will kick off with a recorded keynote from CEO and founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, on the first day of the event at 9am ET (5th Oct 2020, 2pm BST). However, one must remember that this conference isn't targeting PC gaming or consumer technologies. According to the Nvidia blog the hot topics at the conference will be; AI, data science, graphics, high-performance and edge computing, networking, autonomous machines and VR for a broad range of industries. However, sometimes we get some insight into new GPU, 3D rendering and gaming tech that will come to the consumer-sphere.

During the five days of the conference there will be 500+ sessions, including live and on-demand sessions on the topics outlined above. The conference is geographically diverse with seven separate programming streams will run across North America, Europe, Israel, India, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. Each region will get access to live demos, specialised content, local start-ups and sponsors. Sixteen full day workshops will run too. Joining experts from Nvidia will be presentations from many of the world's leading tech companies / organisations.

Remember that there is an Nvidia GeForce Special Event scheduled for September 1st at 9am PT (5pm BST). During the event, CEO Jensen Huang will highlight the company's latest innovations in gaming and graphics and you can tune in here. We expect to see the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 officially unwrapped, and more.