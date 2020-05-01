vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: be quiet! and Thermaltake budget chassis

by Parm Mann on 1 May 2020, 16:01

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX

be quiet! upped its game in mainstream chassis toward the end of 2019 with the Pure Base 500. Priced from £70, the mid-tower frame became ...

Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB

Balancing cost when building a new PC can be a complicated process. Cutting corners in one area can have a knock-on effect, but in today's ...

KFA2 GeForce RTX 2070 Super Work The Frames

Sales of computer games and hardware has skyrocketed as increasing numbers of people are staying at home for obvious reasons. With next-gen consoles still some ...

Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black

Conventional wisdom has it that those in the market for a high-end CPU cooler ought to buy a Noctua. There's merit to that line of ...


Posted by Luke7 - Fri 01 May 2020 16:04
The new Be Quiet! case seems to be a hit with reviewers… I do wish they'd have a bash at an ITX case though :P