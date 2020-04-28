Microsoft HoloScreens virtual monitors could boost productivity

A virtual workspace extension app has been spotted by the Microsoft Windows watching WalkingCat. The HoloScreens app, codenamed Mirage, augments your physical monitor with virtual screens within your AR space. In use it should approximate the extra screen working areas afforded by multi-monitor setups, with less expense (if you already have a Microsoft HoloLens) and without eating up your desk space - to boost your productivity.

The HoloScreens app is currently available via links to file sharing platforms provided by the source but if I were a HoloLens user interested in testing this concept I would wait for an official release, even if its marked as an alpha or beta by Microsoft.

To get started users need to pair the HoloScreens app on their HoloLens with a companion app on the PC - via QR code on the main PC screen. After that simple step users can start to design their virtual monitor environment with additional screens in various placements. It will work just like an extra screen in the real world, as your mouse cursor moves past the edge of your real-screen to the virtual one, to work on the desktop or in the various apps you might use.

From the slides provided we don't know the full scope of the app. For example I can't see any limit to the number of virtual screens you can add to your environment, or what sizes they can be, or if you can rotate them, for example. Microsoft could even add virtual RGB lighting to the monitors to appeal to gamers…

It is interesting to see this potential productivity boosting app leak out as many more people WFH. Hopefully, it will become ready for prime time and officially released direct from Microsoft soon.