HP Omen 15 revamped, updated with Ryzen 4800H and RTX 2060

HP has been updating its Omen 15 gaming laptop for at least half a decade, and it looks like we are on the verge of another update for 2020. A version of the Omen 15 has been spotted on the HP UK website which is now equipped with the latest tech including an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. These core performance components in addition to the Omen 15's Tempest Cooling system, sleek looks, long battery life and B&O audio make it "THE gaming laptop," according to HP's blurb.

You can see the details specs for yourself if you head on over to the Google web cache snapshot of the product page (via VideoCardz and Reddit), as the original was taken down. The particular HP Omen 15 model listed (Omen 15-en0008na) has the following key features:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H octacore processor

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, HDMI out

RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200 (2x 8GB SODIMMs)

Screen: Three-sided narrow bezel "fast" screen, with FreeSync support

Storage: 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, SD card slot

Network: Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5

Audio: HP Audio Boost and SmartAmp tech, DTS: X Ultra, B&O tuned speakers

Keyboard: 4 zone RGB backlit island-style keyboard controlled via the Omen Command Centre, large touchpad

Form factor: Thin and light gaming

Battery: "Long battery life" and can charge up to 50 per cent in 45 minutes

OS: Windows 10 Home 64

Compared with last year's model the 2020 HP Omen 15 design is quite a departure, as you can see in the comparative image below.

HP Omen 15 2019, and 2020.

Another feature worth mentioning is the new Omen Tempest Cooling technology. This cooler utilises triple side venting and five way airflow to minimise/prevent any throttling of the performance components within.

It is possible that there are several versions of the HP Omen 15 200 and further build-to-order options to choose but we can't say for certain until it leaks further or is officially released. The particular version and spec detailed above was listed priced at £1,199.99 inc UK VAT.