Battlefield V final standalone update to arrive in June

by Mark Tyson on 27 April 2020, 13:11

EA/DICE has provided an update with regard to the future of Battlefield V. As many fans of the game will be aware, the current Battlefield V Chapter, Into the Jungle (Chapter 6), wraps up on 29th April. The developers are currently working from home (WFH) to get one last standalone update ready and are aiming to release it in June. New content, weapons, and game tweaks will be delivered by the update and it will be followed by a series of Weekly Rewards, plus various special Events and Activities.

Perhaps the main feature of Chapter 7 will be the new Libya Map, and you can see a little slice of WWII Libya scenery above. However, we know very little about this map and any core activities which will make this standalone update worthwhile in gaming terms, just that it is "new content".

Elsewhere the update delivers:

  • Weekly Rewards: Following the summer update, you’ll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed.
  • Events and Activities: We're also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we'll look to bring you together across all of our Battlefield titles are in the works, too.

Community Games Updates will continue too, but please stay tuned to the Battlefield blog for when you can expect them to start coming online.

Another under-the-bonnet type change comes with DICE's continued work on its Anti-cheat systems. DICE Senior Producer, Ryan McArthur, says that the "anti-cheat team are working daily towards making the battlefield experience as free of foul play as possible". However, McArthur didn't want to share more as it might provide the cheaters with valuable background info. Please remember to protect your EA Account, and if you witness cheats at play you are asked to report them via the Origin overlay on PC, or using similar functionality via your console UI.

As well as checking out the official site and blog posts linked above, it is worth checking the official Battlefield YouTube channel for news and trailers of the content so far.

Posted by Jace007 - Mon 27 Apr 2020 14:20
Libya! – sheesh, This is responsible of DICE to have such a map, As if the poor country hasn’t got enough on its plate, and A game maker is desensitising the situation People are currently living in by making a Map around it. No DICE! No thanks! Just No!
Posted by Luke7 - Mon 27 Apr 2020 14:45
I couldn't roll my eyes any harder at this response. Where exactly should they set a game about *WARS* then? In diplomatically stable areas? 'cus that would make total sense. Did you have the same response about any of their other maps? How about CoD maps? Any maps in any other games?

Do you not think that setting a map in this location might actually raise some awareness for the situation over there? Many people have absolutely zero clue so this is nothing but positive exposure. Also, if people are desensitised to it, blame the news and other social factors like the phenomenom of people not being particularly bothered by events in foreign language nations. Dice are doing absolutely nothing wrong here.
Posted by Phage - Mon 27 Apr 2020 18:23
Actually really interesting development. I would recommend Westie's comments on this for any fans
Posted by philehidiot - Mon 27 Apr 2020 18:26
When Dr Samuel Johnson had written the first dictionary he was visited by a delegation from London's Respectable Womanhood who congratulated him on his “decision to exclude all indecent words from your dictionary” and he responded with “Madam, I congratulate you in your persistence in looking them up”.

People will find whatever they can to be offended about these days and it's because society has lent some kind of credibility all its own to an argument from the offended. It's like having a discussion, and they roll “offended” which is clearly +10.

I was accused of “personally” offending someone at work who heard about a joke I made and, even though she wasn't in the room or related to the joke in any way, aside from working in the place where it was made, I was confronted about it. My response was “okay?” followed by “fair enough”.

It is such a relief she has never heard the story about the sweetcorn and how it got me free food in Birmingham at a CS clan meet.



Tag: Quebec Bravo The Fourth.
Posted by will19565 - Mon 27 Apr 2020 18:35
Either poes law or someone truly deluded

