Battlefield V final standalone update to arrive in June

EA/DICE has provided an update with regard to the future of Battlefield V. As many fans of the game will be aware, the current Battlefield V Chapter, Into the Jungle (Chapter 6), wraps up on 29th April. The developers are currently working from home (WFH) to get one last standalone update ready and are aiming to release it in June. New content, weapons, and game tweaks will be delivered by the update and it will be followed by a series of Weekly Rewards, plus various special Events and Activities.

Perhaps the main feature of Chapter 7 will be the new Libya Map, and you can see a little slice of WWII Libya scenery above. However, we know very little about this map and any core activities which will make this standalone update worthwhile in gaming terms, just that it is "new content".

Elsewhere the update delivers:

Weekly Rewards: Following the summer update, you’ll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed.

Events and Activities: We're also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we'll look to bring you together across all of our Battlefield titles are in the works, too.

Community Games Updates will continue too, but please stay tuned to the Battlefield blog for when you can expect them to start coming online.

Another under-the-bonnet type change comes with DICE's continued work on its Anti-cheat systems. DICE Senior Producer, Ryan McArthur, says that the "anti-cheat team are working daily towards making the battlefield experience as free of foul play as possible". However, McArthur didn't want to share more as it might provide the cheaters with valuable background info. Please remember to protect your EA Account, and if you witness cheats at play you are asked to report them via the Origin overlay on PC, or using similar functionality via your console UI.

As well as checking out the official site and blog posts linked above, it is worth checking the official Battlefield YouTube channel for news and trailers of the content so far.