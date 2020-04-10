vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Dark Core RGB Pro and 2020 Test Platforms

by Parm Mann on 10 April 2020, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, PC Specialist, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaekeu

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS & FEATURES

Introducing the 2020 HEXUS test platforms

It has been a while since we last updated our test platforms here at HEXUS HQ, and with good reason. The Core i7-8700K builds introduced back in early 2018 have proved faithful servants ...

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Corsair is updating its popular line of Dark Core gaming mice with a 2020 revision dubbed the Dark Core RGB Pro. Introduced as a successor ...

PC Specialist Scimitar MK1

We sometimes ask our readers to spec a PC base unit at a particular price point. £2,000 represents a really decent amount of money that ...

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 featuring AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Announced at the turn of the year at CES, AMD put plenty of meat on the bones of its Ryzen Mobile 4000 processors last week. ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse

We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all ...


Competition closing date: 5 May 2020, 22:00

COMPETITION: Win a PC Specialist 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Gaming PC

Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...


Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!