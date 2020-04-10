HEXUS Week In Review: Dark Core RGB Pro and 2020 Test Platforms

Introducing the 2020 HEXUS test platforms
It has been a while since we last updated our test platforms here at HEXUS HQ, and with good reason. The Core i7-8700K builds introduced back in early 2018 have proved faithful servants ...
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro
Corsair is updating its popular line of Dark Core gaming mice with a 2020 revision dubbed the Dark Core RGB Pro. Introduced as a successor ...
PC Specialist Scimitar MK1
We sometimes ask our readers to spec a PC base unit at a particular price point. £2,000 represents a really decent amount of money that ...
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 featuring AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
Announced at the turn of the year at CES, AMD put plenty of meat on the bones of its Ryzen Mobile 4000 processors last week. ...
-
Cloudflare announces WARP for MacOS and Windows (betas)
And it has introduced '1.1.1.1 for ...
-
Dell XPS 17 9700 promotional image slips out
Dell briefly shared a promotional image ...
-
Aaeon Pico-WHU4 is an 8th gen Intel Core CPU RasPi alternative
Powerful SBC is a bit bigger, ...
- Roku launches its ad-supported The Roku Channel in the UK
- Motherboard makers: AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs arrive in Sept
- Intellivision Amico VIP edition console pre-orders pass 10,000
- Firefox 75 revamps the address bar - type less, find more
- Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller
- Xbox Game Bar on PC continues to evolve with 3rd party widgets
- IBM's new CEO aims to 'win the architectural battle in the cloud'
We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all ...
Competition closing date: 5 May 2020, 22:00
Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...
Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00