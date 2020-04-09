Motherboard makers: AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs arrive in Sept

Motherboard maker sources have tipped off Taiwan's DigiTimes vis-à-vis the AMD 4000 Series processors for desktops (codename Vermeer). The story is that AMD intended to launch these next-gen desktop CPUs at Computex 2020 in June. As HEXUS regulars will know, the world's biggest PC expo has recently been rescheduled to the end of September 2020 due to Covid-19. It appears that, according to DigiTimes motherboard manufacturer sources, AMD has basically shifted its launch timescale to coincide with this calendar adjustment.

Vermeer processors are rumoured to feature AMD's next-gen Zen 3 microarchitecture. The chips are expected to be fabricated by TSMC on an enhanced 7nm node. Further assertions from various leaks and rumours are that the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will use the existing AM4 socket and be functional on earlier generation motherboards but a new 600-series chipset will deliver various benefits to the platform / end-user.

AMD last publically shared information about Zen 3 (and Zen 4) at the HPC-AI Advisory Council UK conference. You can read about that in a HEXUS report from last October. According to roadmaps shared at the conference, the AMD Epyc Milan server processors will use the Zen 3 microarchitecture with unified 32MB L3 cache, and be produced on TSMC's 7nm+ node. Milan CPU mass production was indicated to begin in Q3 this year.

Another thread of the DigiTimes source story concerned Intel's 10th gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU release schedule. It was reported that Intel will finally announce these desktop processors and the corresponding 400-series chipsets "at the end of April." Intel will initially release the performance enthusiast Z490 motherboards in mid May, with the more generalist H470 and B460 motherboards appearing towards the end of the month.

Source: DigiTimes (paywall) via Tom's Hardware.