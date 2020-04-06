Intel Core i9-10900K, i7-10700K and i5-10600K slides leak

Professional and official looking Intel presentation slides have leaked via VideoCardz. The slides sketch out the key specs of three processors that will be important to Intel - unlocked flagships from the Core i9, i7 and i5 families. Thanks to the slides we get an early taste of the appeal of these Intel processors, the top boost speeds, the physical CPU core counts, and thread counts.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-10900K processor is claimed by Intel to deliver "elite real-world performance". This stance mines a vein Intel has been picking at for some time - that its chips might not be benchmark busters but they will, particularly in gaming, have some edge over the competition. Intel goes on to say that this Core i9 will "produce high framerates in your favourite games, even under extreme multi-tasking workloads".

Moving onto specifications, the new Intel Core i9-10900K is a 10th gen Comet Lake-S processor made on Intel's 14nm process. Under the heatspreader you have 10 cores, with 20 threads, and a 5.3GHz maximum claimed boost speed. The 5.3GHz is achieved using Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost tech (Intel TVB) which relies on any 'opportunity' afforded by premium cooling. Lastly, as a 'K' processor there will be some scope for overclocking and Intel says it has some "new overclocking tools," for this purpose, in the purportedly leaked presentation materials.

Intel's Core i7-10700K is said to be capable of delivering smooth gameplay while recording ans streaming content. Its 8 cores, 16 threads and 5.1GHz boost. Unlike the mobile Comet Lake Core i7 this Comet Lake-S chip doesn't get TVB, instead it relies on Turbo Boost 3.0 tech.

The Intel Core i5-10600K will be a 6 core, 12 thread part with a maximum boost clock of 4.8GHz, according to these slides. Intel characterises it as being able to deliver "great gameplay experiences". But doesn't recommend it for streamers, as it is only up to "light multi-tasking while gaming".

All three chips outlined above come as is, with a UHD 630 iGPU, but you can choose the 'KF' suffixed version - sans-GPU - if you wish.

It will be really important for Intel to price these parts appropriately as its toughest fight against AMD at this time is in the desktop arena. Intel designs still run rampant in the premium gamer / creator laptop field with a few exceptions for now.