HEXUS Week In Review: AOC Agon AG353UCG and CCL Gaming PC

AOC Agon AG353UCG
There's a new Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate monitor in town. It goes by the name of AOC Agon AG353UCG and is heading to retail shelves priced ...
CCL Elysium iCue Gaming PC
Building a modern performance PC has become a disarmingly simple pastime. As our older readers will attest, putting together a rig used to be a ...
MSI Prestige P100
It's pretty easy to build a high-performance PC these days. Grab a decent mid-tower chassis, install a premium AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor, use ...
MSI Prestige PS341WU
It is full steam ahead for MSI in the monitor arena. With its range of gaming displays having been well received, the Taiwanese manufacturer has ...
-
MSI Trident 3 SFF gaming desktop update spotted on Amazon
New model moves from Kaby to ...
-
HP teases its 'no compromises' Reverb G2 VR headset
Aimed at developers, architects, and VR ...
-
Microsoft issues zero-day Windows RCE security alert
Admits hackers are already exploiting the ...
- Windows 10 Insider Preview 19592 adds 2-in-1 refinements
- Microsoft to pause optional non-security updates for Windows
- Nvidia touts big advances in its DLSS 2.0 technology
- Intel Rocket Lake-S platform outlined in leaked slide
- Asus laptop spotted with Intel Core i9-10880H (5GHz boost)
- Nvidia shares research into gaze tracking for HMDs
- Taking A Break, Back Soon