HEXUS Week In Review: AOC Agon AG353UCG and CCL Gaming PC

by Parm Mann on 27 March 2020, 16:01

Tags: AOC, CCL Computers, MSI

AOC Agon AG353UCG

There's a new Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate monitor in town. It goes by the name of AOC Agon AG353UCG and is heading to retail shelves priced ...

CCL Elysium iCue Gaming PC

Building a modern performance PC has become a disarmingly simple pastime. As our older readers will attest, putting together a rig used to be a ...

MSI Prestige P100

It's pretty easy to build a high-performance PC these days. Grab a decent mid-tower chassis, install a premium AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor, use ...

MSI Prestige PS341WU

It is full steam ahead for MSI in the monitor arena. With its range of gaming displays having been well received, the Taiwanese manufacturer has ...


