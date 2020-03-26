MSI Trident 3 SFF gaming desktop update spotted on Amazon

The MSI Trident 3 SFF gaming PC design / spec is a few years old now and definitely due an upgrade. It launched back in 2017 but was updated with a white finish option and extra GPU choices in 2018. Now this Kaby Lake CPU and GeForce GTX10 series GPU packing console-sized PC has been spotted featuring much more modern processors, on Amazon.

MSI's gaming SFF is well regarded due to the combination of compact form (346.25 x 232.47 x 71.83 mm (4.72 litres) without stand), VR readiness, quiet cooling, ample connectivity, at a fair price. So what has been improved in the new version spotted on Amazon? I've highlighted the major changes below:

MSI Trident 3 SFF 2020, model priced at US$1,199

CPU: Intel Core i7 i7-9700F

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB (link to HEXUS review of the MSI Gaming X model might not be same card as included in this PC)

I/O: several more video ports on the back - 2x HDMI, 2x DP and a DVI-D, as well as keeping the HDMI on the front.

The Amazon listing claims that the SKU detailed will become available by the end of this month. Looking through the small print description on the new product page suggests this model will be joined by others, with other CPU choices, and some with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs. Other upgrades delivered to the platform thanks to the new motherboard etc aren't detailed by the listing.

HEXUS never reviewed the original MSI Trident 3. However, we did have the much more powerful, somewhat larger (130mm x 383mm x 396mm), and pricier MSI Trident X 9th gaming PC in the labs just over a year ago.

Source: Amazon via NotebookCheck.