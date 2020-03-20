vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: MSI Prestige and AMD Ryzen 9 3900

by Parm Mann on 20 March 2020, 16:01

Tags: MSI, AMD (NYSE:AMD), AWD-IT, Gigabyte (TPE:2376)

MSI Prestige P100

It's pretty easy to build a high-performance PC these days. Grab a decent mid-tower chassis, install a premium AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor, use ...

MSI Prestige PS341WU

It is full steam ahead for MSI in the monitor arena. With its range of gaming displays having been well received, the Taiwanese manufacturer has ...

AWD-IT 465X Ryzen 9 3900

AMD's revolutionary Zen architecture has provided a growing treasure trove of desktop processors. The first Ryzen chips launched back in 2017 were decent, but subsequent ...

Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme

Only the AMD TRX40 chipset has access to the fastest consumer CPU in the world. It's no surprise to find that compliant motherboards start at ...


