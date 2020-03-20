HEXUS Week In Review: MSI Prestige and AMD Ryzen 9 3900

LATEST REVIEWS

MSI Prestige P100 It's pretty easy to build a high-performance PC these days. Grab a decent mid-tower chassis, install a premium AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor, use ...

MSI Prestige PS341WU It is full steam ahead for MSI in the monitor arena. With its range of gaming displays having been well received, the Taiwanese manufacturer has ...

AWD-IT 465X Ryzen 9 3900 AMD's revolutionary Zen architecture has provided a growing treasure trove of desktop processors. The first Ryzen chips launched back in 2017 were decent, but subsequent ...