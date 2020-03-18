vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X controller

by Mark Tyson on 18 March 2020, 13:11

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Xbox

Console controller designs are very important to the user experience. In the case of Xbox controllers these are probably the most important to PC gamers and enthusiasts with the closeness of the Xbox and PC ecosystems.

On Monday Microsoft revealed a lot of details and tech specifications for its upcoming Xbox Series X but notably absent from the blog post which was our source were any details on the next gen controller. However, a separate post containing an interview with Ryan Whitaker, Senior Designer at Xbox, concentrates solely on the upcoming controller, with its changes claimed to make "gaming's best controller even better".

Whitaker began his interview by talking about accessibility and comfort. He said that the new controller would be comfortable to gamers aged as young as eight. However, Whitaker insisted that there would be no negative impact for those of us with larger hands. Instead of physically scaling the pad down it seems like it was nuanced with rounded bumpers, slight reductions of bulk around trigger parts, and the sculpting of grips.

New textures and finishes will be available when the Xbox Series X is released. Microsoft is introducing a tactile dot pattern on triggers and bumpers as standard, as will be a similar but more subtle pattern on the grips. Users will also notice the D-pad, bumpers and triggers have a matte finish.

Probably the next most noticeable change on the controller, which is based upon the current Xbox One controller, is the new D-pad. The new design is a kind of hybrid, balancing crisp tactile cardinal directions with a deeper dish in the home position. Each angular section has been tuned to give good leverage with minimal movements.

Microsoft seems to be pretty good with cross generational compatibility with its game libraries. The new controller will be more widely compatible than ever. You will be able to use it with both the old Xbox One and the new Series X consoles. Moreover, thanks to Xbox Wireless Radio, BTLE and USC-C it will be a snap to connect it to more devices including PC, Android, and iOS. On the topic of connectivity, Microsoft claims reduced input latency for the new controller, bringing you closer into the action.

Owners of the current gen Xbox controllers might quickly notice the next gen model is furnished with a dedicated share button. Whitaker explained that "adding a Share button is the best way to make capturing and sharing instantaneous," and it is a good feature for the increasingly social world of online gaming.

Overall, Microsoft suggests its array of small tweaks and improvements can together provide a good upgrade on the existing standard. What do HEXUS readers think about the new controller?

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by rabidmunkee - Wed 18 Mar 2020 14:13
Really dont like the ‘share’ button and all it stands for, other than that it looks pretty similar to the current standard.
Posted by Mngereso - Wed 18 Mar 2020 15:53
Would it be possible for Microsoft to release a controller that can charge removable rechargeable batteries, similar to how a PS4 controller charges is own internal battery? It would be so convenient…
What challenges would there be for them to do that?
Honest question… :)
Posted by meuvoy - Thu 19 Mar 2020 01:34
As a PC gamer that uses a DS4 Controller, I would really like to see a touchpad integrated into the Xbox controller. It's just so convenient to handle interactions with the PC when the game crashes or when I'm trying to switch games from emulators that don't have controller-friendly interfaces. In fact I chose to buy a DS4 controller knowing the compatibility issues and all just for that feature cuz I really do prefer an Xbox controller when it comes down to comfort.
Posted by meuvoy - Thu 19 Mar 2020 01:41
Mngereso
Would it be possible for Microsoft to release a controller that can charge removable rechargeable batteries, similar to how a PS4 controller charges is own internal battery? It would be so convenient…
What challenges would there be for them to do that?
Honest question… :)

If “removable rechargeable batteries” is what you want then look no further and buy a common Xbox One controller, then buy rechargeable AA Batteries for it. The Sony PS4 Controller batteries are not removable, at least not easily. That said this new Xbox Series X controller seems to have integrated battery by the photos of it, just like the DS4 from Sony