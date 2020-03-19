GOG announces its 'stay at home collection' of free games

With self-isolation being in vogue, and schools closing on Friday, a helping of free digital entertainment will be a blessing for some. With this in mind GOG.com has announced it has compiled a list of DRM-free freebies available via its online store. In a short blog post GOG says that the collection might help downloaders more comfortably spend more time at home in the coming days and weeks "for obvious safety reasons".

As you might expect the freebie list isn't bulging at the seams with new AAA titles but there are plenty of older classics listed (a large portion of titles are pre-Y2K), and probably some under-the-radar gems too.

There are some good alternatives if you don't see anything you fancy for free in the GOG.com list, especially if you like retro gaming - via sources such as the Internet Archive. Additionally you can join in playing one of the many f2p titles that abound, such as the recently launched Call of Duty: Warzone, which even more recently went Solos.

Back at GOG.com there is a Spring Sale on at the moment. The store has some deep discounts on some of the favourites available there like The Witcher series at up to 70 per cent off, XCOM 2 at up to 75 per cent off, BioShock games at up to 75 per cent off, and the Game Awards 2019 winning Disco Elysium at 20 per cent off.

GOG's Spring Sale runs until 30th March.

What about Steam?

On the topic of PC gaming sales, Steam is currently holding a Ubisoft Publisher sale with up to 75 per cent off that firm's titles. Additionally it is currently in the midst of The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition. This festival provides dozens of indie developer titles as trial versions. However if you want to partake in this promo, you better get a move on as it ends in four days time.