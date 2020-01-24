vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 5600 XT enters the fray

by Parm Mann on 24 January 2020, 16:01

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), Sapphire, eBuyer, Deepcool

LATEST REVIEWS

Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse OC

AMD brought renewed focus to the premium end of the discrete graphics card market in the summer of 2019 with Navi-infused Radeon RX 5700 XT ...

AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X

AMD's return to form has been reflected in a growing number of design wins on both desktop and laptop. Having spent years reviewing systems traditionally ...

Deepcool Gamer Storm Macube 310P

Deepcool's approach to enthusiast hardware has served up some interesting products in recent years. The Chinese firm typically looks at established solutions and then introduces ...

Corsair A500

When Corsair announced a new range of CPU coolers at CES earlier this month, we fully expected a few more additions to its thriving portfolio ...


