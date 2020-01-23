AMD quietly enhances the Wraith Prism RGB LED CPU cooler

AMD's Wraith Prism CPU cooler is AMD's top-end air cooler and is considered by some to be the best OEM CPU cooler available. It is bundled with a number of AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors, including the 105W Ryzen 9 3900X. The Wraith Prism can even be bought separately, if you like the look of it (it has a pleasing minimal AMD branded design with programmable RGB ring and illuminated fan blades).

Yesterday a Chinese tech site revealed some images from an unnamed source which appear to show an enhanced AMD Wraith Prism CPU cooler. Everything about the new Wraith Prism CPU cooler appears to be the same - even the barcode and part number on the packaging (712-000075 Rev: C), however the new design features six rather than four heatpipes.

On its web pages AMD doesn't provide technical data such as TDP cooling ratings for its bundled coolers. All we know is that it is powerful enough to comfortably cool processors up to 105W, it supports motherboard socket AM2/ AM3/ AM3+ / AM4, the heatsink is aluminium with a copper core and base, and the design uses direct contact heatpipe tech.

With the heatpipe count upgrade one could assume that the Wraith Prism might be able to support some upcoming processors with higher TDPs, or that it can cool more ably with lower fan speeds / reduced noise.

The Chinese sourced photos show the new CPU cooler and packaging from several angles. One could only know if you were buying the new six heatpipe version if you open the box and take the cooler out to look at it from the sides/bottom.

If you have recently bought (or will shortly buy) an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 2700X, or the cooler separately on its own, it would be interesting to check if you have a six heatpipe version.

Source: XFastest via Tom's Hardware