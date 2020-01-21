Disney+ starts streaming in Europe on Tuesday, 24th March

Back in December last year HEXUS reported that the Disney+ streaming service was being readied to launched in Europe on 31st March 2020. Now the iconic media company has revised that date… forward. Disney+ will launch in Europe on 24th March 2020 in many European countries such as; the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Other western European markets like Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

If you head on over to the Disney+ home page now, you should be able to see the new date and, importantly, the pricing for your country of residence. Here in the UK you can see the page I was geo-diverted to confirming the new date of Tuesday, 24th March 2020 for the opening up of the service. Below you can see the GBP pricing, "Just £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year".

Deadline Hollywood has some more information about the launch. It has Eurozone pricing and outlined the phased European rollout I mentioned in the intro. If you live in Europe the service will be priced at €6.99 per month, or €69.99 per annum. The established US pricing is $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year.

As well as the famous animated films and children's content it is associated with, Disney owns lots of content / content providers which will provide a much broader appeal to the service. The service will launch with content embracing a raft of Pixar titles, Marvel films, the Star Wars franchise (plus new The Mandalorian TV series), as well as content from the likes of National Geographic. Check out the US launch content lineup for an idea of what is coming on 24th March. Over the first year US residents were promised "more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from our library".

In the US the Disney+ streaming service already looks like a success. In December it was reported that it had 24m customers - just one month in. However, the survey was quite small and about a third of this user-base are thought to be free users taking advantage of a Verizon promo for their first year.