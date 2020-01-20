Intel Panther Canyon (Tiger Lake) NUCs spotted, ETA H2 2020

Panther Canyon

Intel's NUC 11 Performance models have been spotted by Fanless Tech. If you prefer names over numerals, these machines are codenamed the Panther Canyon NUCs. Throwing in another big cat, they will be powered by 28W Tiger Lake U processors from Intel.

As you can see from the images above, these are traditional styled NUCs and will be available in the two common sizes these systems are available in currently - the taller version has room for in internal 2.5-inch storage device to be mounted.

Inside the Panther Canyon you will find the following key components; 28W Tiger Lake U processors (i3, i5, and i7 options), Intel Xe graphics, dual channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs (64GB max), M.2 22x80 key M slot, PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe, Intel Optane Memory M10 ready. Ports /connectivity available to users will be; HDMI 2.1 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, quad display, 8K support (front and rear Thunderbolt 3 ports), Intel 10/100/1000/2500Mbps Ethernet port, Intel Wireless-AX 201, IEEE 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The source says that Panther Canyon will launch in H2 2020 and that it is excited about these new NUCs.

Phantom Canyon with discrete graphics

Intel's NUC 11 Extreme models have also been spotted by Fanless Tech and are dubbed the Phantom Canyon NUCs. Phantom Canyon is the successor to the Skull Canyon and Hades Canyon lines, which featured the skull motif too, but the range previously used 45W H-Series CPUs.

In addition to the new 28W Tiger Lake U-series processors (Core i5 and i7 options) which pack Xe iGPUs these machines will offer up discrete graphics options with configurations using dGPUs with 6GB and 8GB of VRAM, says the source.

Other key specs of the Phantom Canyon NUCs are; dual channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs (64GB max) M.2 22x80/110 and M.2 22x80 key M slots, PCIe x4 Gen3 NVMe, Intel Optane Memory M10 and H10 ready, HDMI 2.0b port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, front and rear Thunderbolt 3 ports, Intel 10/100/1000/2500Mbps Ethernet port, Intel Wireless-AX 201, IEEE 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The Phantom Canyon NUCS are destined for a 2020 release but there isn't any precise date known yet.

Story source and all images: Fanless Tech