Asus ROG releases its multi-monitor bezel-free kit

HEXUS reported upon the teasing and demonstrating of the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit at CES 2018. Now, two years later, the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit ABF01 is at last available online (and other retailers) priced at around US$110. Coinciding with the release, Asus has published an easy to follow install walk-through video.

To summarise the appeal of the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit, it is a universal fitting accessory for multi-monitor setups using modern flat four-sided frameless or slim-bezel designs with a maximum 27-inch diagonal. Screen side bezels should be <13mm for the accessory to be effective. It works better when the screens are the same models but you don't need Asus branded monitors.

For gaming, not working

The multi-monitor bezel-free kit is a twin pack, so you can use it to merge 2 or 3 monitor setups. Asus's design includes bezel overlays with optical micro-structures "that refract light, bending it inward to hide the bezels underneath". Thus it helps create greater non-bezel immersion, giving the impression you are using an extra-large wraparound monitor. Due to this optical trickery, rather than somehow practically eliminating the bezels ROG Bezel Free Kit "is not recommended for general computing tasks, such as web browsing and working with spreadsheets," says Asus.

Custom clips hold the monitors together top and bottom and the lens sits between them. The monitors should be positioned at a 130° angle to each other and positioned at a distance you feel the effect works at its best. Among the undesirable side effects of using this kit, the picture beneath the lenses will be "slightly dimmer" due to the optical qualities of the materials used.

In the official stills and videos the effect looks rather compelling but before splashing out US$110 on this gaming-only kit it is probably worth waiting for a selection of third party reviews to be published.