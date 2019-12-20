HEXUS Week In Review: Epic giveaways galore

Kingston KC600 SATA SSD (1TB)
It is easy to be drawn in by the dizzying speeds on offer from today's latest SSDs, yet would the average user genuinely notice the ...
Sapphire Radeon RX 5500 XT Pulse
2019 has turned into a memorable year for AMD. The chip giant's 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs have been received to widespread acclaim, a new generation ...
Palit GeForce GTX 1650 Super StormX OC
With AMD set to launch its entry-level Radeon RX 5500 later this week, Nvidia has seen fit to rejig its product stack with the introduction ...
Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Having ventured into high-performance consumer SSDs with the launch of FireCuda 510 M.2 drives back in the summer, Seagate is hoping to get a jump ...
-
Nvidia Orin SoC melds next gen GPU and Arm Hercules CPU cores
This 17 billion transistor packing chip ...
-
Zhaoxin aiming at 2021 release for its 7nm x86 CPUs
KX-7000 series with DDR5 and PCIe ...
-
Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB cards listed by EEC
They are among 32 new SKUs ...
- Asus starts selling the 280Hz TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor
- Nvidia announces six new RTX games at GTC 2019 Suzhou
- Ofcom proposes to ban sale of network locked phones
- Corsair acquires games controller pioneer SCUF Gaming
- Puma launches its first Active Gaming Footwear eSports shoes
- DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound says TrendForce
- No Man's Sky update includes "full audio creation application"
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 22 December 2019, 09:00
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 23 December 2019, 09:00
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 24 December 2019, 09:00
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 25 December 2019, 09:00
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 26 December 2019, 09:00
The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...
Competition closing date: 27 December 2019, 09:00