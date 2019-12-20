vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Epic giveaways galore

by Parm Mann on 20 December 2019, 16:01

Tags: Kingston, Sapphire, Palit, Seagate (NASDAQ:STX)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeg2r

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Kingston KC600 SATA SSD (1TB)

It is easy to be drawn in by the dizzying speeds on offer from today's latest SSDs, yet would the average user genuinely notice the ...

Sapphire Radeon RX 5500 XT Pulse

2019 has turned into a memorable year for AMD. The chip giant's 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs have been received to widespread acclaim, a new generation ...

Palit GeForce GTX 1650 Super StormX OC

With AMD set to launch its entry-level Radeon RX 5500 later this week, Nvidia has seen fit to rejig its product stack with the introduction ...

Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Having ventured into high-performance consumer SSDs with the launch of FireCuda 510 M.2 drives back in the summer, Seagate is hoping to get a jump ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Day 6: Win a Shuttle XPC Barebone SZ270R8 PC

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 22 December 2019, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 7: Win an MSI RTX 2070 Super via Cyberpower

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 23 December 2019, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 8: Win a white gaming bundle from Corsair

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 24 December 2019, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 9: Win a QNAP TS-251B NAS

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 25 December 2019, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 10: Win one of three Noctua cooling bundles

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 26 December 2019, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 11: Win an Antec PC upgrade

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every ...


Competition closing date: 27 December 2019, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!