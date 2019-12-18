vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Asus starts selling the 280Hz TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor

by Mark Tyson on 18 December 2019, 11:11

Tags: ASUSTeK (TPE:2357)

Retail listings for a previously unseen eSports gaming monitor from Asus have started to appear in China. The monitor in question, the Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM is notable for a particularly speedy metric - it is one of the first 280Hz refresh screens we have seen advertised. In most other aspects this screen has middling specs. Unfortunately, the VG279QM is only listed online in China at the time of writing.

Understandably promotional material for the TUF Gaming VG279QM is headlined with that 280Hz figure. The refresh rate is supported by adaptive-sync and we can see from the various logos on the marketing imagery that you will be able to make use of VRR tech with either AMD Radeon GPUs that support it or Nvidia graphics cards which work with G-Sync Compatible displays.

The display panel used by this monitor has the following other key specifications:

  • 27-inch diagonal IPS-type display panel
  • 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • LED backlight
  • HDR400 support
  • Colour gamut 99 per cent sRGB
  • 178/178° viewing angles
  • 1000:1 static contrast
  • Max brightness of 400cdm2
  • Response time of 4ms / 1ms MPRT
  • 2x HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 connection
  • Built-in stereo speakers
  • Adjustable stand supplied (height, swivel, tilt and portrait/landscape) but also VESA 100x100 compatible

Asus's new gaming monitor also supports ELMB-sync technology allowing for simultaneous use of VRR and blur reduction modes. Last and probably least there appears to be some aRGB lighting frills present on the monitor or stand.

On the Chinese retail site this Asus ROG monitor is currently listed at ¥3699 which is roughly GBP£400. I will update this article or comment when/if this monitor arrives in Europe or North America.

Source: TaoBao via TFT Central

Posted by EN1R0PY - Wed 18 Dec 2019 12:03
Brace yourself: dodgy infographics trying to convince you that super high refresh rates make a difference are coming! (I miss got, when it was good).

There are 12 frames on screen for every one you can perceive! I totally agree that having a few extra frames is helpful, but this is getting like men's razors now, at some point you do get diminishing returns. You've given up resolution and image quality for a 4ms frame time when you can't perceive much less than 40ms (total time not latency).