Asus starts selling the 280Hz TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor

Retail listings for a previously unseen eSports gaming monitor from Asus have started to appear in China. The monitor in question, the Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM is notable for a particularly speedy metric - it is one of the first 280Hz refresh screens we have seen advertised. In most other aspects this screen has middling specs. Unfortunately, the VG279QM is only listed online in China at the time of writing.

Understandably promotional material for the TUF Gaming VG279QM is headlined with that 280Hz figure. The refresh rate is supported by adaptive-sync and we can see from the various logos on the marketing imagery that you will be able to make use of VRR tech with either AMD Radeon GPUs that support it or Nvidia graphics cards which work with G-Sync Compatible displays.

The display panel used by this monitor has the following other key specifications:

27-inch diagonal IPS-type display panel

1920 x 1080 pixels

LED backlight

HDR400 support

Colour gamut 99 per cent sRGB

178/178° viewing angles

1000:1 static contrast

Max brightness of 400cdm2

Response time of 4ms / 1ms MPRT

2x HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 connection

Built-in stereo speakers

Adjustable stand supplied (height, swivel, tilt and portrait/landscape) but also VESA 100x100 compatible

Asus's new gaming monitor also supports ELMB-sync technology allowing for simultaneous use of VRR and blur reduction modes. Last and probably least there appears to be some aRGB lighting frills present on the monitor or stand.

On the Chinese retail site this Asus ROG monitor is currently listed at ¥3699 which is roughly GBP£400. I will update this article or comment when/if this monitor arrives in Europe or North America.

Source: TaoBao via TFT Central