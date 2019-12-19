Day 10: Win one of three Noctua cooling bundles

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2019 goodie bag has grown to epic proportions, courtesy of many big-name manufacturers. It's going to get hectic, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway homepage to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

It's Day 10. Courtesy of our friends over at Noctua, we have three cooling bundles to be won. The first prize comprises the NH-D15 chromax.black CPU cooler, 4x NF-F12 chromax.black.swap 120mm fans, and NT-H2 10g thermal compound. The second bundle includes a NH-U12A CPU cooler, 4x NF-A12x25 PWM 120mm fans, and NT-H2 10g thermal compound. The third prize is 4x NF-P14s redux-1500 PWM 140mm fan, 4x NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM 120mm fans, and NT-H1 10g thermal compound. Phew.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2019 Epic Giveaway!

Terms and Conditions