MSI intros the Optix MEG381CQR Plus HMI gaming monitor

MSI has launched a new PC gaming monitor brimming with attractive specs. The cryptically named MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus is another of the firm's HMI products, which includes a dial and a mini screen in the bezel for quick and intuitive adjustments of the main screen. Sometimes, in its marketing blurb, MSI refers to this new monitor as the "world's first HMI gaming monitor" but according to its own press release, from CES 2020, this monitor is a sequel to the MEG381CQR (not Plus).

If you cross-reference the Optix MEG381CQR and Plus models linked above, you will find that the new model certainly deserves its 'Plus' suffix, with a much greater pixel count, faster refresh rates, and a smattering of other tweaks. The key attractions of the new monitor, according to MSI, are bullet pointed below for summary clarity:

UWQHD+ (3840x1600) IPS screen

2300R screen curve

175Hz Refresh Rate and 1ms Response Time

G-Sync Ultimate

VESA Certified DisplayHDR 600

MSI HMI user interface

MSI Mystic light & SteelSeries Gamesense RGB lighting

USB Type-C connectivity and hub

Camera Cradle, Mouse Bungee, and adjustable stand

As HMI is one of the big callout features from MSI, it is worth a closer look. On the bottom left corner of the MEG381CQR Plus is a dial/wheel that you can use to quickly scroll through, select and adjust parameters. You can use it to quickly change audio levels, image profiles, game modes and more. As it is used, the mini display situated next to the wheel lets you know exactly what you are electing / adjusting.

It is also worth mentioning that this monitor is PbP/PiP ready, has both HDMI (x2) and DP (x1) ports as well as a USB hub, and comes with an adjustable stand (but no pivot) as well as providing the option to use any 100x100 VESA mount. The monitor also offers enhanced and compatibility modes for console gamers.

I don't have any details about pricing and availability as yet. I couldn't even find any retail listings for the older non-Plus model, so perhaps it was announced but never got released.