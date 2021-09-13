vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
MSI intros the Optix MEG381CQR Plus HMI gaming monitor

by Mark Tyson on 13 September 2021, 13:11

MSI has launched a new PC gaming monitor brimming with attractive specs. The cryptically named MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus is another of the firm's HMI products, which includes a dial and a mini screen in the bezel for quick and intuitive adjustments of the main screen. Sometimes, in its marketing blurb, MSI refers to this new monitor as the "world's first HMI gaming monitor" but according to its own press release, from CES 2020, this monitor is a sequel to the MEG381CQR (not Plus).

If you cross-reference the Optix MEG381CQR and Plus models linked above, you will find that the new model certainly deserves its 'Plus' suffix, with a much greater pixel count, faster refresh rates, and a smattering of other tweaks. The key attractions of the new monitor, according to MSI, are bullet pointed below for summary clarity:

  • UWQHD+ (3840x1600) IPS screen
  • 2300R screen curve
  • 175Hz Refresh Rate and 1ms Response Time
  • G-Sync Ultimate
  • VESA Certified DisplayHDR 600
  • MSI HMI user interface
  • MSI Mystic light & SteelSeries Gamesense RGB lighting
  • USB Type-C connectivity and hub
  • Camera Cradle, Mouse Bungee, and adjustable stand

As HMI is one of the big callout features from MSI, it is worth a closer look. On the bottom left corner of the MEG381CQR Plus is a dial/wheel that you can use to quickly scroll through, select and adjust parameters. You can use it to quickly change audio levels, image profiles, game modes and more. As it is used, the mini display situated next to the wheel lets you know exactly what you are electing / adjusting.

It is also worth mentioning that this monitor is PbP/PiP ready, has both HDMI (x2) and DP (x1) ports as well as a USB hub, and comes with an adjustable stand (but no pivot) as well as providing the option to use any 100x100 VESA mount. The monitor also offers enhanced and compatibility modes for console gamers.

I don't have any details about pricing and availability as yet. I couldn't even find any retail listings for the older non-Plus model, so perhaps it was announced but never got released.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 13 Sep 2021 14:47
Tell ya what… if the RGB thing along the bottom is also the buttons to control the monitor, then I'd quite happily have this… It reminds me of the Enterprise viewscreen in Star Trek:TNG, with the running lights along the bottom edge!
Posted by scunc - Mon 13 Sep 2021 15:16
Doesn't the Samsung G9 Neo own this on everything except vertical resolution.
And probably price?
Posted by AGTDenton - Mon 13 Sep 2021 16:39
A non UW has caught my attention in this MEG range.

For me 34“ is the sweet spot on UW. 38” Would be too big, but good to see more options.
Posted by LostCanadian - Mon 13 Sep 2021 21:12
This checks all the boxes. If I could afford to upgrade to a high-end NVIDIA graphics card to pair with it, I'd be sold.

“38” Would be too big” - Have you used a 38" monitor? It's awesome. At that size and resolution, there's also no need for Windows display scaling, which can be flaky with some apps. Price notwithstanding, these are the sweet spot for monitor size and resolution.