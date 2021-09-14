vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Radeon Software adds SAM support for RX5000 GPUs

by Mark Tyson on 14 September 2021, 10:11

AMD

AMD has written to HEXUS about its latest Radeon Software Adrenalin driver release. Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1 is a more significant update than usual for three reasons. In no particular order, it introduces; Auto-Overclocking, Windows 11 support, and Smart Access Memory Support for RX 5000 Series Graphics. Moreover, AMD has provided optimisations for the newly released Deathloop and Call of Duty: Vanguard, expanded FSR support to cover 27 games, and provided a number of fixes for various bugs/issues.

Auto Overclocking – is like AMD Advantage for desktops

AMD provides a closer look at the Auto Overclocking facilities provided by the new driver software in a community blog post. This feature, for any PC with a combination of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card, is said to be a simple one-click solution provided for gamers and enthusiasts. It appears to be like the AMD Advantage program for laptops, based on SmartShift technology, repacked for desktops.

Access the new auto overclocking feature by opening the Radeon Software UI, hitting the 'Performance' tab, then selecting 'Tuning'. If you have these newest AMD CPUs and GPUs in your system, you will then gain access to the 'Tuning Control' section, where you can toggle 'Auto Overclock'. Unfortunately, you will have to restart for the new settings to take effect.

Microsoft Windows 11 support

The new Windows 11 driver from AMD brings performance optimizations and powerful features like Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon Image Sharpening to improve performance, reduce latency, and enhance visuals on Windows 11 PCs.

Now with added RX 5000 GPU compatibility

AMD Smart Access Memory now supported on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics Cards

It is good to see that AMD trickles down features to its older gen GPUs. In this example, its first gen RDNA GPUs have gained Smart Access Memory (SAM) support, also known as Resizable BAR PCIe technology. HEXUS checked out the benefits of SAM when the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT was launched in Dec 2020. Nvidia was subsequently inspired to add Resizable BAR support to its RTX 30 Series graphics cards, starting with its Game Ready drivers from the end of March this year.

Other news

In the intro, I mentioned Deathloop support in the new driver. This game is also notable for supporting AMD's FSR technology. AMD has announced that some more games are going to get FSR implementations in the coming weeks; World War Z: Aftermath, JX3, F1 2021, and No Man’s Sky.

Go here to download the latest version of AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin.

Posted by cheesemp - Tue 14 Sep 2021 10:46
Radeon drivers have had auto overclocking for years? I've used it to boost my rx480 to above rx580 speeds for a long time. The only difference is it now works with the CPU or am I missing something?

If so Radeon master already had this option and it seemed to do very little to my 3600 except increase the heat (and therefore fan noise) so not really sure what the innovation is here?
Posted by Ahkey - Tue 14 Sep 2021 14:21
cheesemp
Radeon drivers have had auto overclocking for years? I've used it to boost my rx480 to above rx580 speeds for a long time. The only difference is it now works with the CPU or am I missing something?

If so Radeon master already had this option and it seemed to do very little to my 3600 except increase the heat (and therefore fan noise) so not really sure what the innovation is here?

Presumably this is leveraging SAM and other recent improvements to yield further performance increases.

But I'm sure that it's just as much a matter of drawing attention to the fact that the option exists, and making it easier to use - the average user would be unlikely to have Radeon Master installed, but Radeon Software is (I believe?) now part of every AMD driver installation.
Posted by kalniel - Tue 14 Sep 2021 16:27
cheesemp
Radeon drivers have had auto overclocking for years? I've used it to boost my rx480 to above rx580 speeds for a long time. The only difference is it now works with the CPU or am I missing something?

If so Radeon master already had this option and it seemed to do very little to my 3600 except increase the heat (and therefore fan noise) so not really sure what the innovation is here?

Based on the Hexus description, this is probably more like auto-overclocking to a combined TDP target, ie if your GPU is idle then you can dynamicaly overclock the CPU more.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 14 Sep 2021 17:37
I can try it and see what happen, tredripper 12/24 core ( gen 1 ) and 5700XT.
Normally my system idle at a whopping 150 - 170 watt :crazy:

Not sure if it will work with my CPU, the GFX card i have not done any OC on, cuz why do that when no one make a bloody game to play
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 14 Sep 2021 17:41
NOPE the software do not detect my CPU, also no SAM support for me.

