GeForce Now database leak: more PS goodies on way to PC?

A developer tinkering with the Nvidia GeForce Now (GFN) client software has unearthed what appears to be a multitude of unreleased games for the platform. The unannounced games are presumably are on the way to GFN, in internal testing, or ready for demonstration. Some of the games are from highly regarded PlayStation franchises that haven't visited PC before.

About six months ago, Ighor July wanted to grab a full list of all games available on GFN, and the current client wouldn't help him do it, so he started fiddling with older clients and checking through various log and cache files that were created by this activity. This resulted in a URL being discovered, giving access to the GraphQL online editor, which July found quite easy to query thanks to helpful intelligent code completion pop-ups in the UI. Eventually he fetched a list of all the games on the GFN servers, and set up a proxy server to open the list and its links via the official GFN client application. In brief, there are lots of games, and applications, that aren't available or visible for common-or-garden GFN users to run.

July alerted Nvidia about his findings four months ago but never received any interested official reply, so recently decided to write about his findings for broader consumption.

The lists of potential titles coming to GFN / PC

Push Square reports that July found the following Sony-published titles in the GFN database, which seems to suggest these first-party PlayStation gems are/were on the way to the PC:

God of War (2018)

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Returnal

Demon's Souls

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Ghost of Tsushima

Additionally, there are oodles of unannounced but important sounding games listed in this leaked data, as tabulated below (with comments in brackets from PushSquare).

Chrono Cross Remaster

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster

Final Fantasy IX Remake (possibly just a reference to the recent remaster)

Kingdom Hearts IV

Resident Evil 4 Remake (previously rumoured)

Street Fighter 6

Dragon's Dogma 2 (previously rumoured) Monster Hunter 6

Grand Theft Auto Remasters (previously rumoured)

BioShock 2022

Mirror's Edge Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Titanfall 3

Tekken 8

The Talos Principle 2

Crysis 4

Batman Arkham Knight Remaster XCOM 3

Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall

Destroy All Humans 3

Sniper Elite 5

Cities: Skylines 2

Fight for Middle-Earth

Mortal Kombat XII

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster (recently debunked by Activision)

Helldivers 2

There were some oddities among the GFN leaked data too. For example, the database mentioned applications such as 3DS Max, Maya, and Adobe Photoshop – as well as a Nintendo GameCube/Wii emulator called Dolphin. These entries and the nature of the leak means that, even though the data was pulled directly from Nvidia GFN, some titles might never make it to release, and/or are just there for testing, demonstration, or other purposes.

Update:

Nvidia has responded to the above database leak news with the following statement, as received by WCCF Tech:

Nvidia is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.



Nvidia took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.