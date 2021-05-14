vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: GF65 Thin, G-Master GB2770HSU, and 6800 XT Taichi X

by Parm Mann on 14 May 2021, 16:01

Tags: Iiyama, MSI, AsRock, Noctua, Cyberpower

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqla

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

iiyama G-Master GB2770HSU-B1

The explosion in PC gaming has provided significant opportunities for a host of manufacturers. The monitor guys haven't been oblivious to this trend, and iiyama's ...

MSI GF65 Thin

When you consider that we recently tested a gaming laptop costing over £4,000, the MSI GF65 Thin can be deemed a relative bargain. For the ...

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC

Hands up who is completely bemused and fed up by the chronic component shortages, insane demand, and consequent price premiums affecting the PC industry. Hands ...

Noctua NH-U12S redux

Noctua's reputation for high-quality coolers is well deserved. The Austrian firm has repeatedly demonstrated its expertise through a wide range of premium products, and we're ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop

It's competition time! In partnership with the kind folk at Cyberpower, HEXUS is giving our UK readers the chance to win a Tracer III Evo ...


Competition closing date: 11 June 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!