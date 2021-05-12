HTC announces the Vive Pro 2 PC VR headset

HTC hosted its ViveCon 2021 virtual event yesterday. The key reveals at the event were of two new virtual reality headsets. It showcased the Vive Pro 2 targeting consumer PC VR, as well as the Vive Focus 3 with an AiO design for businesses. Both headsets offer a 5K resolution and a 120° FOV as standard, but the PC gaming focussed Vive Pro 2 has a faster refresh rate of 120Hz (vs 90 Hz for the Vive Focus 3).

HTC promises "next level VR" with the new Vive Pro 2. Providing 2.5K pixels to each eye at a fluid 120Hz, using a fast switching panel with RGB sub-pixels is claimed to deliver "crystal clear and super smooth animations". A new stacked lens design has enabled an FOV boost to 120°. Moreover, HTC says its screen and optical advances minimises motion blur and any 'screen door effect'.

Display Stream Compression is implemented here for the first time in an HMD. HTC worked closely with AMD and Nvidia to enable this technology, which helps improve visual quality and is backwards compatible with DP1.2 for a wide range of GPU support.

Ergonomic considerations were not neglected by HTC here. The new Vive Pro 2 offers finely adjustable IPD adjustment, has an evenly distributed mass, adjustable head strap, and a quick-adjustable sizing dial. HTC reckons it will be a snip to get your fit just right, as well as share the VR experience with others.

Considering the audio qualities of this HMD, HTC says that it offers 3D spatial sound with Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones, and supports a range of third party headphones.

Vive trackers of any generation can be used with this new PC VR HMD. You can re-use your Base Station 1.0 or Base Station 2.0, Vive Facial Tracker, Vive Wireless Adapter, Vive controllers, or even controllers and gloves like Valve’s Index ‘knuckle’ controllers. Thus, HTC is selling the Vive Pro 2 as a headset-only option, as well as with starter bundles.

If you are interested in upgrading, HTC is currently offering pre-orders of the headset only for £659 / $749 / €739. The full-kit Vive Pro 2, which includes Base Station 2.0 and Vive Controllers, is available from August, for £1299 / $1399 / €1399.

Before we go it is worth mentioning the new Vive Focus 3. As mentioned previously, this is a standalone VR experience, delivering several of the key benefits of the Vive Pro 2, based on an optimised Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform with swappable battery pack, and inside out tracking. Aimed at businesses the Vive Focus 3 will be on sale from 24th June, for £1060 / $1300 / €1180 (includes 24 month Vive Business Warranty and Services, excludes VAT).