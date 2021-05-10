First GeForce RTX 3080/3070 LHR graphics cards go official

Last month HEXUS reported on the rumours that Nvidia was about to roll out updated GAxx2 GPUs to refresh its entire GeForce RTX30 product stack. The new GPUs were being referred to by Nvidia AIB partners as 'LHR' GPUs which is an abbreviation of 'Lite Hash Rate' or 'Lower Hash Rate' but definitely not London Heathrow. A people in the know indicated that the GPU changeover wouldn't be broadcasted, and you wouldn't be able to tell from the graphics card packaging, for example, if you had an older stock GPU or an LHR one.

This weekend VideoCardz noted that graphics cards maker Galax / Galaxy added some new models to the pages of its site. The Chinese language listings see Galax suffix these cards with 'FG' in square brackets, which is helpful, but the product photos don't bear any 'FG' branding. The packaging doesn't appear to show this is an 'FG' product either but we only get to see the front and one end of the box.

Galaxy RTX 3080 Black General OC [FG]

GA102-202(LHR) 1740MHz

This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has the feature of limiting mining performance (lower hash rate), and the Ethereum computing power is about 43MH/s

GA102-202(LHR) 1740MHz This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has the feature of limiting mining performance (lower hash rate), and the Ethereum computing power is about 43MH/s Galaxy RTX 3080 Black General [FG]

GA102-202(LHR) 1710MHz

This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has the feature of limiting mining performance (lower hash rate), and the Ethereum computing power is about 43MH/s

GA102-202(LHR) 1710MHz This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has the feature of limiting mining performance (lower hash rate), and the Ethereum computing power is about 43MH/s Galaxy RTX 3070 Black General [FG]

GA104-302(LHR) 1725MHz

This GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card has the feature of limiting mining performance (lower hash rate), and the Ethereum computing power is about 25MH/s

I've outlined the key specs of the new Galax 'FG' suffixed graphics cards above. You will see a short explanation regarding the ETH mining performance for each card, as provided by Galax. The Galaxy RTX 3080 Black General OC [FG] and non-OC versions aren't appreciably different, and one questions the creation of an SKU with just 30MHz difference in headline boost clocks (1.7 per cent difference).

These GeForce RTX 3080s offer an ETH computing power of approx 43MH/s, while the new RTX 3070 can do about 24MH/s. Remember, that an RTX 3060 with LHR is capable of about 22MH/s, but with the crypto-nerf tech bypassed could achieve double that – better than the RTX 3080 FG models just listed by Galax. It would be good, for the sake of transparency, if other graphics card partners add a suffix like 'FG' to their LHR products which we expect to proliferate in the coming weeks.