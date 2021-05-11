vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung to launch Exynos SoC with AMD GPU in H2

by Mark Tyson on 11 May 2021, 11:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS), AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqkm

Add to My Vault: x

Industry sources in South Korea have indicated that Samsung is preparing a powerful new Exynos processor – its first targeting laptop designs. The Korea Economic Daily says that the new Exynos has the distinction of being the first with an AMD Radeon GPU. It will launch in H2 this year.

Samsung Exynos chips currently power variants of its own smartphones, as well as being adopted by some rival brands like Vivo. They haven't got the best name right now, often seen as an inferior choice to a Qualcomm SoC, but Samsung has been putting efforts in to overturn that perception.

The Exynos 2100 premium 5G mobile SoC was seen as a new hope for Samsung. Launched at CES 2021, it offered >30 per cent better CPU performance than the previous gen. The CPU portion of the SoC is based upon a tri-cluster octa-core CPU with 1x Arm Cortex-X1 (up to 2.9 GHz), 3x Cortex-A78, 4x Cortex-A55 – instead of Samsung custom cores. Meanwhile, the GPU duties are taken care of by the Arm Mali-G78 GPU. In tests, the Exynos 2100 proved a very close challenger to the Qualcomm SD888 (both 5nm chips) but its performance was spoiled somewhat by its thermals – causing throttling.

"The new Exynos will offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology," said the Korean source. "It's good for both laptops and smartphones". An important confirmation in this report is that the upcoming laptop-targeting Exynos SoC will at last feature the collaborative work of AMD on the GPU portion of the SoC. Other than saying the new SoC will thus offer "improved graphical technology," there sadly aren't any further details.

Apple has gained plaudits for its home-grown M1 (Arm-based) chips that are now powering its newest Mac computers. Apple's efforts seem to have gained much better momentum than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip for laptops which are sometimes characterised as an inferior choice for Windows laptops, except for in extending battery life. Qualcomm is currently developing a third gen Snapdragon 8cx SoC.

HEXUS Forums :: 9 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 11 May 2021 11:35
I'm still not convinced that the M1 is that great a chip. Only good because of the tie in and the fact that Apple can leverage all their resources to make it work. Windows isn't great on ARM because of many reasons and the chips would have to be absolute beasts to turn most away from X86
Posted by kompukare - Tue 11 May 2021 12:46
3dcandy
I'm still not convinced that the M1 is that great a chip. Only good because of the tie in and the fact that Apple can leverage all their resources to make it work. Windows isn't great on ARM because of many reasons and the chips would have to be absolute beasts to turn most away from X86
This come up all the time.
Yes, Apple are willing to pay for the latest manufacturing process and do throw transistors at the problem.
But throwing transistors at the problem is what semiconductors are all about and I don't see any evidence of them wasting die space.
However, M1 and A7-A14 before that are in a place which Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nvidia never reached.
Qualcomm and Samsung have given up on making their own cores after years of trying really really hard.
Nvidia, well they still seem to be doing their own thing but the Nintendo Switch is their only real success.
So that only leaves ARM who seem to focusing on high-performance now but are still really far behind Apple.
I hate Apple's closed walled-off-garden as much as the next PC enthusiasts, but there's no denying how well Apple have executed since buying PA Semi.
Posted by lumireleon - Tue 11 May 2021 14:52
…..Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nvidia never had a market for their version of M1. Apple is both an operating system and hardware company while those other guyz have to rely on Microsoft because of market share.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Tue 11 May 2021 15:06
kompukare
I hate Apple's closed walled-off-garden as much as the next PC enthusiasts, but there's no denying how well Apple have executed since buying PA Semi.

That's totally my take on it. I won't be buying any of their products, but I have to applaud their engineering here.

It is pretty hard to compare amd64 and Arm cores when the Arm cores always come on a highly integrated SoC, but I suspect if you could pair an M1 up with an RTX 3090 it would be pretty potent. OFC that assumes you can run the software you want on it.
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 11 May 2021 16:31
lumireleon
…..Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nvidia never had a market for their version of M1. Apple is both an operating system and hardware company while those other guyz have to rely on Microsoft because of market share.

This is it exactly….
Others say it's great but it's so closely tied in it's not the chip that makes it great but both the hardware AND the software
Dances - mate the M1 has soooooo much removed (transistor AND otherwise) to use in an entry level system that you could never pair it with an rtx card or anything else. Heck it's single channel memory with a couple of usb channels so even getting great usb performance is difficult without adding extra chips and supporting hardware.
I'm not saying the results aren't great but that's because of all that Apple can do - NOT the chip. There isn't anything on a windows/linux level because nobody wants that hardware (though one could argue that now Apple have the M1 this WILL happen) because of the lack of flexibility.
Samsung putting in AMD gfx tech is one step towards that. Using a single x1 core won't help though as for many applications we're back to great 1 thread performance and so so multi-thread. And that is before we throw in the windows scheduler that can't really cope with how ARM uses BIG.little cores anyhoo.
I have a few Pi's here. $35 buys you a heck of performance on a Pi4 with 2 gig ram etc. Linux runs great on it - perfectly useable for an office based pc and pretty close to an M1 setup. It can be done - just it wouldn't perform anywhere near as good in an X86 situation which is what I mean. And that's it in a nutshell. Windows + ARM is nowhere at the moment and it's still what a good 90% of people look at and need right now

SEE NEWER »