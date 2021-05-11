GPD announces Win Max 2021 update with AMD APU option

HEXUS reported upon the launch and crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop about this time last year. The very successful project got into user hands, and YouTube reviews, starting in H2 last year, and EuroGamer did a moderately in-depth review of this 8-inch gaming laptop just a couple of months ago.

We have known that GPD was working on a successor device for quite some time, but today PC Watch reported and confirmed the GPD Win Max 2021 has been officially announced. We know the major specs of the new model, but not a great amount of detail.

The biggest upcoming change with the 2021 edition is, as per our headline, the choice of new SoC. GPD's original model packed an Intel Ice Lake processor, but the Win Max 2021 will be equipped with a new Intel Tiger Lake generation Core i7-1165G7 or 1185G7, or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U.

PC Watch reckons the Intel version will be a better choice for gamers with the more powerful Intel Xe Graphics chip, but AMD will be a favoured choice for business, if someone might choose this device primarily for non-gaming tasks.

User upgradable mainboard

Interestingly, the idea of users of the older model being able to upgrade by replacing their motherboard is mentioned. Such an option is expected to be listed in the upcoming updated crowdfunder for the GPD Win Max 2021.

Some other key specs like the 8-inch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels, remain, as it is considered a good compromise for gaming detail / performance, as well as compatibility. I'll update with more details of the machine / crowdfunding campaign when I have them.