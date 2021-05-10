HyperX Predator DDR4 5300 16GB memory kits announced

Kingston's HyperX gaming division has announced a trio of new high-speed DDR4 memory kits. The top-end kit in today's announcement is offers 16GB (2x 8GB modules) certified for DDR4 5300 operation at CL20. All the kits announced today are 16GB (2x 8GB modules) and the other two are DDR4 5,133 CL20, and 5,000M CL19.

In the main photo above you can see an example of the new HyperX Predator DDR4 modules installed on a motherboard. As today's announcement is of a trio of twin-stick kits, I wouldn't have chosen this image for the sole promotional photo with this news. Nevertheless, the modules look unfussy and workmanlike with the black aluminium heatspreader and black PCB.

HyperX memory modules are Intel XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intel's latest chipsets and compatible with many of AMD's latest chipsets too. With the new modules announced today at the pinnacle of the range, Kingston now offers a wide range of HyperX Predator DDR4 modules and kits from DDR4 2666 to 5333 with latencies from CL13 to CL20. Single modules span capacities from 8 to 32GB in kits of two, four, and eight with capacities from 16 to 256GB.

Recent DDR4 world records

If you are interested in the ultimate DDR4 performance, HyperX would like to highlight its recent success in the HW Bot verified world records. In March this year it was rather proud of OC expert Kovan Yang using HyperX Predator DDR4 RAM to achieve 3578MHz (DDR4 7156, or 7156MT/s). For reference Yang used a HyperX Predator DDR4 4600 8GB memory module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16). Last month that record was trumped by TopPC, using an identical HyperX Predator memory module, this time achieving DDR4 7200.