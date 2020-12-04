HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti enters the fray

LATEST REVIEWS

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Nvidia supercharged PC graphics by releasing RTX 30 Series GPUs over the last few months. Aiming to solidify dominance in the premium end of the ...

Scan 3XS Gamer RTX The fourth quarter of 2020 ought to be the perfect time to consider a PC upgrade. Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs have raised the bar for ...

EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB Slovenian firm EK Water Blocks is well known in enthusiast circles as a go-to provider for high-end liquid cooling components. The brand's portfolio of premium ...