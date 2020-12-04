HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti enters the fray

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition
Nvidia supercharged PC graphics by releasing RTX 30 Series GPUs over the last few months. Aiming to solidify dominance in the premium end of the ...
Scan 3XS Gamer RTX
The fourth quarter of 2020 ought to be the perfect time to consider a PC upgrade. Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs have raised the bar for ...
EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB
Slovenian firm EK Water Blocks is well known in enthusiast circles as a go-to provider for high-end liquid cooling components. The brand's portfolio of premium ...
NZXT Kraken X63 RGB
The commonality of AIO coolers sourced from a handful of OEMs all but ensures there's no such thing as a bad all-in-one. There's little to ...
Investigation uncovers SSD maker bait and switch practices
One SSD maker's component swap resulted ...
Custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from the big four
Here is a summary of the ...
Gigabyte provides AMD 500 Series BIOS updates for SAM
Updates for its X570, B550 and ...
