vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti enters the fray

by Parm Mann on 4 December 2020, 16:01

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), SCAN, EK Water Blocks, NZXT

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepue

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition

Nvidia supercharged PC graphics by releasing RTX 30 Series GPUs over the last few months. Aiming to solidify dominance in the premium end of the ...

Scan 3XS Gamer RTX

The fourth quarter of 2020 ought to be the perfect time to consider a PC upgrade. Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs have raised the bar for ...

EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB

Slovenian firm EK Water Blocks is well known in enthusiast circles as a go-to provider for high-end liquid cooling components. The brand's portfolio of premium ...

NZXT Kraken X63 RGB

The commonality of AIO coolers sourced from a handful of OEMs all but ensures there's no such thing as a bad all-in-one. There's little to ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!