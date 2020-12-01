Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080/3070 laptops expected in January

Last week tech site WCCF Tech claimed to share an exclusive peek at Nvidia's Mobile Roadmap through to Q1 2021. The key points from the slides it has shared are that premium gaming laptops with RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 mobile GPUs are "scheduled for January 2021." Some weeks later, but still in H1, we can expect to see the first RTX 3060 powered laptops appear, according to the slides/report.

In the main slide published, you can see that Nvidia will be replacing models that used to come packing GeForce RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and some RTX 2070 GPUs with a range of offerings based around the RTX 3080 and RTX 2070. This action takes place in the US$1,299 to $1,999 segment.

Moving lower down the performance/price chart the roadmap slide includes GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs – and these are destined to mop up and replace the last of the RTX 20 series mobile offerings – the cheaper RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 laptops. Many of these machines are priced between US$999 and $1,299. However, this segment won't be refreshed in Januanry but a little later according to the source.

All the way through Q1 2021 you will see that cheaper (gaming) laptops will continue to be sold with the likes of the GTX 1650, 1650 Ti, and 1660 Ti. As the purportedly genuine slide includes the H1 GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Ti models in new boxes in the table it is thought that they might get a minor tweak or two.

Another touted change in the mobile computing landscape as H1 2021 arrives is that AMD CPUs are supposed to become more prevalent in gaming laptops with Nvidia GPUs. WCCF Tech reckons this change will coincide with the introduction of AMD Cezanne-H mobile CPUs.

So, between now and sometime in January it is possible that any sizable stocks of high end gaming laptops will get significant price cuts to help shift them. We've just had Black Friday / Cyber Monday but I didn't pay much attention to laptops, did any readers? I'm sure there are plenty of other sales opportunities between now and early/mid January.

If you have just snapped up a bargain and regret not waiting for RTX 30 Mobile GPUs to arrive you might find some consolation in the source's theory that the "RTX 30 mobility series {will} have a very short life cycle". It thinks that Nvidia will quite quickly move to TSMC 7nm to ready RTX 30 Super variants in its never ending battle for supremacy. Perhaps that change will come as soon as the (traditional) Computex time.