HEXUS Week In Review: mid-range AMD Ryzen and Fractal Meshify 2

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X
The release of AMD's Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors is important as they represent, for the first time in well over a decade, ...
Fractal Design Meshify 2
Fractal Design's Define 7 chassis is well liked here at HEXUS HQ - it went on to serve as the foundation for our 2020 test ...
Mountain Everest Max
There's no shortage of gaming keyboards out there, but out of all of them, Mountain's Everest is the one we've been looking forward to most ...
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X
Most of AMD's recent resurgence can be directly attributed to the success of the Zen CPU microarchitecture that's now successfully ensconced in mobile, desktop and ...
Intel Cryo Cooling tech debuts in EKWB & Cooler Master products
Intel's sub-ambient tech uses a thermoelectric ...
GPD Win 3 PC gaming portable uses the slider form factor
Screen flanked by gaming controls, and ...
Asus, Inno3D, Palit list GeForce RTX 3060 Ti designs with EEC
It looks like plenty of variants ...
