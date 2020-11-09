Mass Effect Legendary Edition announced by BioWare

On Saturday, N7 Day, BioWare announced a remastered edition of the Mass Effect trilogy. BioWare developers have been working on this remaster for many months already and you will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labour from Spring 2021. The effort has been made in order to bring the Sci-Fi Action RPG series to next generation gamers, however the first to benefit will be Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC owners, with subsequent announcements about enhancements for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 due nearer to the release date.

BioWare says that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armours, and packs. Moreover, all the games and assets have been "remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD." So, it is worth keeping that in mind, the Legendary Edition isn't a remake or reimagining but simply the complete original trilogy with modern visuals.

Mass Effect 4?

One of the reasons behind the remaster may be that it will help EA build up interest in the franchise ahead of "the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe." The remaster announcement blog post says that the "veteran team has been hard at work envisioning," the next game. However, they didn't go as far as referring to it as 'Mass Effect 4'. Further news about what they are working on will come later.

Most critics seem to think that BioWare suffered from a misstep with Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017, so will probably be hoping the next game is going to be a worthy sequel for the original trilogy.