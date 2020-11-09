GPD Win 3 PC gaming portable uses the slider form factor

GPD has announced the Win 3 ultra mobile gaming PC. Japan's PC Watch likened the design to that of the VAIO type U, but for those not familiar with that device I think it is better described as being like a Nintendo Switch but the screen slides up to reveal a physical keyboard. In the main picture below you can see it with slider open perched upon its dock.

One of the headlining specs of this UMPC is its Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor. This is a 7-15W Tiger Lake part built on the 10nm SuperFin process. It boasts 4 cores and 8 threads and runs at up to 4.40GHz turbo. Importantly for a portable gaming device, this SoC packs Intel Iris Xe graphics with 96EUs and a max clock of 1.10GHz. The platform supports Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 4.0 and can accommodate up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4267 RAM (16GB present in this device).

I found that Liliputing has already put together a clear specs table, and you can look through these important details directly below:

Display 5.5 inch, 720p, 268 ppi, 84-percent NTSC color gamut

Gorilla Glass 5

Slides up to reveal keyboard CPU Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Up to Intel Iris Xe (96 eu) Memory 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 Storage m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD, microSDXC card reader (supports A2 cards with 160MB/s speeds) Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Charging 65W power adapter (1.5 hours for a full charge) Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 4, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio Cooling Active (fan + dual heat pipes) Keyboard Capacitive touch, Backlit, Hidden behind screen Game controllers Analog L2/R2 triggers, Dual analog sticks (press down for L3/R3), D-Pad, X, Y, A, B keys, Dual vibration motors Docking station Play games while docked

While it must help with portability, the 5.5-inch screen seems small even by smartphone standards. Moreover the 720p resolution is basic but will help 3D PC games perform perkily when run at this natively.

Even in its small niche the GPD Win 3 PC gaming portable is coming up against growing levels of competition. Liliputing notes that rival One Netbook plans to release a OneGx Pro mini-laptop with a Tiger Lake-Y processor soon, and the AYA Neo handheld with AMD Ryzen 4000U processor with Radeon graphics is on the way too.

The release of the GPD Win 3 PC gaming portable is still several months away and we thus we don't have any pricing indicators at this time. Furthermore, it is possible specs could change between now and the eventual release.