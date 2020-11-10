vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Ryzen 5000: Lots of stock on way in next fortnight says retailer

by Mark Tyson on 10 November 2020, 10:11

PC enthusiasts have been facing an all too familiar problem with supplies of the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors. The first of the 7nm Zen 3 Vermeer CPUs have been snapped up by eager PC builders and upgraders, and that has lead, predictably, to little or no availability at PC components retailers. We saw the same sad story unfold with Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics cards – but is it the same – was Ryzen 5000 a 'paper launch'? AMD Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing, Frank Azor, says no – and there are encouraging statements about stocks from retailers too.

Back in September, Azor replied to a Tweet taunt suggesting that AMD's upcoming products would be 'paper launches' similar to the Ampere GeForce graphics cards. Azor publically accepted a $10 wager, assuring many that any upcoming AMD products would be available to buy without too much effort.

Fast forward to the launch of the first AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and many enthusiasts were left in queues, waiting lists and so on – unsatisfied but ready to part with their hard earned cash. On Sunday the lack of availability caused one Twitter user to chirp that the CPU launch actually was "a paper launch though". The AMD exec took exception to this by explaining that "There's a big difference between a "paper launch" and shipping tons of units but demand exceeds supply."

Azor's point is debatable, and will probably be judged on how well supplies are replenished over the coming week or two. One of the UK's biggest computer and components retailers, Scan, provides some indication of the scale of supply AMD needs to satisfy in order to ensure this isn't remembered as a paper launch.

Joining its Nvidia RTX 30 Series Status pages, Scan has created a new tab for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. At the time of writing it has approx 2,600 pre-order customers patiently awaiting stock. The table should update shortly.

Scan provides some interesting background to its Vermeer sales experience. It said that this was the "fastest selling CPU launch we have ever seen," and other UK retailers experienced the same. Looking forward, the retailer says that "AMD assures us that there is lots of stock coming through over the next 2 weeks so we will update this table each time we get more information". Scan operates a pre-order queuing system.

The next big PC component launch for your calendars will be another AMD one: the AMD Radeon RX 6800 (XT) graphics cards are set to be released on Wednesday 18th November, with the RX 6900 XT to follow on the 8th December.

HEXUS Forums :: 11 Comments

Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 10 Nov 2020 10:20
It would be nice if there was an actual number sold to associate that against the waiting queue.

If Scan had 1000 of each then that makes it look like it really was a demand craze, but if it was like 100 each then that inches towards being a problem…
Posted by YazX - Tue 10 Nov 2020 10:44
people should relax, its normal for the demand to exceed supply in the first weeks of launch, it took me around a month to be able to get my 3700X when it was launched last year, first month is always like that, the next month it would better and so on.

Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is a different story, they rushed their release ahead of AMD 6000 series and didnt give themselves nor their partners enough time to stock up, so they have little to no stock and it will take several months to ramp up the demand.
Posted by Tunnah - Tue 10 Nov 2020 11:20
YazX
Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is a different story, they rushed their release ahead of AMD 6000 series and didnt give themselves nor their partners enough time to stock up, so they have little to no stock and it will take several months to ramp up the demand.

The 30 series made me 50 quid. When it came out I was constantly saying it made absolutely no sense and nvidia would never do this unless they were forced to. A mate was saying nvidia were just trying to make up for screwing consumers on the 20 launch/pricing. I said I bet a tenner the 6000 series are same as or better than the 30 series. Smart arse said “you can make it 50 quid for all I care it's stupid conspiracy bullpoop to think a company would randomly do something like this, these things are..” and then they waffled on for a while and got really smug.

Who gets smug over something like that. And the worst thing is, I'm gonna get smug in return. And that annoys me more than them being smug, I'm being brought down to their level.

S'all nvidia's fault.
Posted by BigBANGerZ - Tue 10 Nov 2020 13:32
What I don't get is why couldn't retailers take pre-orders ahead of the launch date to help smooth over the peak demand? Pricing was announced at the launch event over a month ago but myself I could have told you I was planning to buy Zen3 at the start of the year why then force everyone into ‘online retail hell’ competing with bots and webshops used to running at 1/10th the load normally… makes no sense.

Anyhow its now all about restock volumes they need to be shipping out hundreds per week per sku per retailer per region.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 10 Nov 2020 13:37
BigBANGerZ
What I don't get is why couldn't retailers take pre-orders ahead of the launch date to help smooth over the peak demand? Pricing was announced at the launch event over a month ago but myself I could have told you I was planning to buy Zen3 at the start of the year why then force everyone into ‘online retail hell’ competing with bots and webshops used to running at 1/10th the load normally… makes no sense.

Anyhow its now all about restock volumes they need to be shipping out hundreds per week per sku per retailer per region.

Because there's no fanfare, no bang, with a pre-order system.

