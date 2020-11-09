AMD Ryzen 5950X CPU scalps several HWbot world records

PC enthusiasts and gamers have had plenty of time to digest the first reviews of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs that were published en-masse last Thursday. HEXUS published a review of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X on the day (with more to follow shortly) and we applied a modest overclock, similar to what most users could achieve with an off the peg air-cooler, nothing extreme. Rest assured through the extreme overclockers have been busy, especially with the flagship 16C/32T Ryzen 5950X.

If you head on over to the home of PC overclocking, HWbot, you will see a blog post entitled Vermeer is here. It provides a quick reference OC records table for each of the four Zen 3 processors released last Thursday. That table isn't concerned with the wider world records though, these are just the best for the processors featured. You will find the global (any processor) world records tables here.

There are lots of world records to peruse so I am going to focus on just two for the Ryzen 5950X; highest verified clock speed, and the best Cinebench R20 score. These records are held by Taiwan's Hicookie, and South Korea's Safedisk, respectively.

Hicookie has achieved and verified a clock speed of 6,362.16MHz on the Ryzen 5950X. Of course LN2 cooling was used to achieve this +87.12 per cent faster than stock clock. Other components chosen by Hicookie include an X570 Aorus Master motherboard.

Safedisk's score of 15,524cb in Cinebench R20 is the best achieved by any 16 core CPU. As you can see in the photo above, Safedisk used an LN2 pot to keep his Vermeer cool. Other hardware used for this world record was; an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard, an Nvidia GeForce GT 710 graphics card, and 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z Royal RAM.

On the topic of running Cinebench R20 on the Ryzen 5950X, using the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard, YouTuber der8auer has published a video of some efforts he put into this benchmark and some insights into an interesting quality of the Dark Hero's advanced BIOS. You can see he achieved great scores in this benchmark but was particularly pleased with his single core result (multi 14,275cb, single 752cb).

The Dark Hero's Extreme Tweaker settings helped with this single core result, particularly the "amazing" Dynamic OC Switcher function which works in conjunction with the OC Mode Switcher (value in Amps) to achieve the best single thread clocks.