HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3070 and RX 6000 Series dominate

LATEST REVIEWS

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition (Ampere) The Nvidia RTX 30-series launch has been beset by problems that have taken the lustre off what is a solid line-up of enthusiast gaming GPUs. ...

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming The final GeForce RTX 3080 to grace the labs is from Nvidia stalwart EVGA. Part of a five-strong line-up, the XC3 Ultra Gaming slots neatly ...

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC The GeForce RTX 3070 arrived a couple of days ago. Offering RTX 2080 Ti-like performance from £469, the Founders Edition card is a solid bet ...