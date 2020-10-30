vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3070 and RX 6000 Series dominate

by Tarinder Sandhu on 30 October 2020, 16:01

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition (Ampere)

The Nvidia RTX 30-series launch has been beset by problems that have taken the lustre off what is a solid line-up of enthusiast gaming GPUs. ...

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming

The final GeForce RTX 3080 to grace the labs is from Nvidia stalwart EVGA. Part of a five-strong line-up, the XC3 Ultra Gaming slots neatly ...

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC

The GeForce RTX 3070 arrived a couple of days ago. Offering RTX 2080 Ti-like performance from £469, the Founders Edition card is a solid bet ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio

Nvidia giveth, and Nvidia taketh away. RTX 3080 arrived with the promise of superlative performance at an agreeable price that took us all by surprise, ...


