HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3070 and RX 6000 Series dominate

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition (Ampere)
The Nvidia RTX 30-series launch has been beset by problems that have taken the lustre off what is a solid line-up of enthusiast gaming GPUs. ...
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming
The final GeForce RTX 3080 to grace the labs is from Nvidia stalwart EVGA. Part of a five-strong line-up, the XC3 Ultra Gaming slots neatly ...
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC
The GeForce RTX 3070 arrived a couple of days ago. Offering RTX 2080 Ti-like performance from £469, the Founders Edition card is a solid bet ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio
Nvidia giveth, and Nvidia taketh away. RTX 3080 arrived with the promise of superlative performance at an agreeable price that took us all by surprise, ...
Microsoft releases Adobe Flash Player killing Windows update
And Microsoft beats Q1 earnings forecasts ...
Intel Iris Xe Max (DG1) Geekbench result fails to excite
Performance seems to sit somewhere between ...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards spotted for sale in China
Priced under $400. A few hours ...
- Asus ROG Strix and TUF Radeon RX 6800 (XT) OC cards outlined
- HDMI 2.1 bug causing black screens with Nvidia Ampere GPUs
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 supply much larger, says Japan source
- Samsung and Stanford Uni create 10,000ppi OLED display tech
- Intel details its 11th Gen desktop processor architecture
- Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed for a further three weeks
- Iiyama launches a pair of curved G-Master Red Eagle monitors