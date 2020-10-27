Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards spotted for sale in China

Nvidia and its partners are preparing release the fortnight delayed GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards on Thursday. You might be interested to know that Palit has shared teaser video showing off its Stormborn JetStream RTX 3070 already. Some reckon that Nvidia shifted the release of the RTX 3070 to steal some thunder from AMD's RDNA 2 special event, which streams live tomorrow. Meanwhile a significant amount of detail concerning a completely new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card has suddenly emerged, and it isn't the RTX 3060 some were expecting next on the menu, but an RTX 3060 Ti.

The first pretty sizable chunk of evidence that an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is on the way shortly came thanks to Chinese retailers listing such graphics cards on the Taobao, one of the Alibaba commerce sites. Avery on Twitter noticed these listings and captured some screenshots to share yesterday afternoon. You can see that the purported RTX 3060 Ti comes with a Y2,999 price tag, which is roughly equivalent to £340.

The above listing basically says that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performs on a par with the RTX 2080. These Chinese retailers are expecting a 30th November release date.

Moving along to our second piece of evidence for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a sample of this very card has just passed GPU-Z verification and can be found in TPU's database. Matthew Smith, the TPU database editor brought attention to the entry yesterday evening and VideoCardz brought it to my attention.

From the verification data we can see the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is based upon the GA104 GPU, like the RTX 3070, but it has taken a few snips, so it packs just 4,864 CUDA cores and 80 ROPs, running at base/boost of 1,410/1,665MHz. Smith noted that the TMUs were not read correctly be the app. The memory equipped is 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus and runs at 1,750MHz, basically the same as the RTX 3070. The model that was verified appears to have come from HP.

GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Nvidia CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 4,864 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.70 1.71 1.73 1.67 Memory Size 24GB 10GB 8GB 8GB Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6 Price/Available $1,499 (£1,399) / 24th Sept $699 (£649) / 17th Sept $499 (£469) / 15 29th Oct $399 (£342) / 30th Nov

Please remember to take this RTX 3060 Ti news with a pinch of salt for now.