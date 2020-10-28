Iiyama launches a pair of curved G-Master Red Eagle monitors

Iiyama has added two new gaming monitors to its high-end G-Master Red Eagle series. They are similar in some aspects but quite different in others, as you will see in the comparative specs table below. In brief though, they are both curved gaming monitors with VA panels, FreeSync Premium, 1ms MPRT response times, faster refresh rates (144Hz+), are three sided borderless designs, and have built in speakers.

The 24-inch G2466HSU has a 40-165Hz screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen curvature is 1500R, said to increase immersiveness. Looking deeper into the 16.7 million colour panel specs, it has a max brightness of 250nits and static contrast ratio of 3,000:1. Already, in the intro, I mentioned panel type, response time, and VRR compatibility.

Iiyama's 32-inch GB3266QSU has a 48-144Hz screen with 2560 x 1440 pixels. The screen curvature here is the gentler 1800R. This screen has a max brightness of 400nits and static contrast ratio of 3,000:1. A welcome bonus of this bigger monitor, compared to the 24-incher, is that it features a height adjustable stand.

Moving back to commonalities between the new curved G-Master Red Eagle monitors, they both feature similar connectivity options including a USB hub and headphone connectors. Furthermore, both have the following hardware/firmware features available; flicker-free and blue light modes, OverDrive, Black Tuner, LFC (low framerate compensation), and support for pre-set and user game-modes.

Model G-Master GB3266QSU-B1 Red Eagle G-Master G2466HSU-B1 Red Eagle Screen Size 31.5", 80cm 23.6’’, 60cm Response time & Freq. 1ms MPRT, 48~144Hz, FreeSync™ Premium 1ms MPRT, 40~165Hz, FreeSync™ Premium Panel and resolution VA technology, QHD 2560 x 1440 @144Hz VA technology, FHD 1920 x 1080 @165Hz Height adjustment 11cm - Inputs 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort, 2x 3.0 USB 900mA, 2x 2.0 USB 500mA 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 2x 2.0 USB 500mA Features OverDrive, Black Tuner, Blue Light Reducer, Predefined and Custom Gaming Modes, HDR ready, LFC (low framerate compensation) OverDrive, Black Tuner, Blue Light Reducer, Predefined and Custom Gaming Modes, HDR ready, LFC (low framerate compensation) Audio / Others 2x 5W speakers, headphone connector 2x 2W speakers, headphone connector

Checking Scan UK for pricing and availability, the G2466HSU appears to be on pre-order for £159 (due 16th Nov), while the GB3266QSU is in stock at £339.

If you are looking for a recent Iiyama G-Master Red Eagle monitor review, back in June HEXUS had the GB3461WQSU in the labs.