Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 stock levels are non-existent

Nvidia promised vastly improved stock levels for the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card announced on Tuesday and said to be on-shelf today from myriad manufacturers.

Two hours after launch, that promise rings hollow as three of the leading graphics card retailers in the country - SCAN Computers, Overclockers, and eBuyer.com - have over 40 cards listed between them and absolutely zero in stock.

Adding insult to injury, the average pre-order price is over £550, which is getting on towards a ton more than the Founders Edition SRP of £469.

Some cards are labelled as 'due tomorrow' or 'due Nov xx' as retailers scramble to fill pre-orders made as soon as listings went live.

Nvidia will likely claim unprecedented demand again, but that's precisely what the extra two weeks of delays was supposed to remedy, and the ongoing issues play right into AMD's hands assuming it can deliver significant volume with rival Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Whatever the case, I completely share in gamers' frustrations on not being able to purchase in a timely fashion what is reviewed, especially as earlier this week I've been reassured that 'stock levels are way better for RTX 3070 than RTX 3080/90'.

I'd like to hear of anyone who has actually managed to buy a GeForce RTX 3070 card that's due for delivery this week, so feel free to comment below.