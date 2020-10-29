vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 stock levels are non-existent

by Tarinder Sandhu on 29 October 2020, 15:31

Nvidia promised vastly improved stock levels for the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card announced on Tuesday and said to be on-shelf today from myriad manufacturers.

Two hours after launch, that promise rings hollow as three of the leading graphics card retailers in the country - SCAN Computers, Overclockers, and eBuyer.com - have over 40 cards listed between them and absolutely zero in stock.

Adding insult to injury, the average pre-order price is over £550, which is getting on towards a ton more than the Founders Edition SRP of £469.

Some cards are labelled as 'due tomorrow' or 'due Nov xx' as retailers scramble to fill pre-orders made as soon as listings went live.

Nvidia will likely claim unprecedented demand again, but that's precisely what the extra two weeks of delays was supposed to remedy, and the ongoing issues play right into AMD's hands assuming it can deliver significant volume with rival Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Whatever the case, I completely share in gamers' frustrations on not being able to purchase in a timely fashion what is reviewed, especially as earlier this week I've been reassured that 'stock levels are way better for RTX 3070 than RTX 3080/90'.

I'd like to hear of anyone who has actually managed to buy a GeForce RTX 3070 card that's due for delivery this week, so feel free to comment below.

Posted by Aemelius - Thu 29 Oct 2020 15:38
It was predictable that they would not have enough stock. Frustrating, but predictable. That said I still tried to grab me a Founders Edition - unsuccessfully. Scan's website just couldn't cope with demand either. £469 seemed to good to be true and indeed proved to be so.

I'll wait now until stock is more readily available and reasonably priced. Maybe the new AMD cards will actually have stock and I'll pick up one of them instead.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Thu 29 Oct 2020 15:51
I have so many GIFs and May-Mays for this post but I will be respectful and not flood the forum…
Posted by Boon72 - Thu 29 Oct 2020 15:55
it's getting a joke, it's like you know don't know how many you have made before you launch them
Posted by YazX - Thu 29 Oct 2020 16:08
Nvidia didnt make/license many GPUs because they knew AMD would compete against their new series, they created this situation to make everyone jump on the bandwagon and fight over the current low stock, this also served not having overstock cards and deal with them once AMD launches their new cards.
Posted by kalniel - Thu 29 Oct 2020 16:10
In news just in, the pope is a Catholic.

