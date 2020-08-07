HEXUS Week In Review: RTX Studio workstations examined

PCSpecialist Vector T9A-R
Nvidia's renewed focus on RTX Studio workstations has been met with positive acclaim from the UK's premier system integrators. We've recently had the opportunity to ...
Scan 3XS RTX Studio Pro T1128T
Most folks' predictions for 2020 have gone out the window. These are times the likes of which most of us have never before experienced, yet ...
MSI MEG Z490I Unify
The recent Intel 10th Gen Core launch brings with it renewed focus for the desktop. Trouble is, anyone wanting to indulge themselves with a shiny ...
Asus TUF VG27AQL1A
Choosing the right gaming monitor can be a bit of a minefield, with so many manufacturers offering a vast array of models whose baffling product ...
Ready for another awesome competition? In partnership with the good folk at Scan Computers, we're giving our fabulous readers in the UK and Europe the ...
Competition closing date: 4 September 2020, 22:00
Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU ...
Competition closing date: 10 August 2020, 22:00