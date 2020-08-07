vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: RTX Studio workstations examined

by Parm Mann on 7 August 2020, 16:01

Tags: PC Specialist, SCAN, MSI, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), PowerColor (6150.TWO), AOC

PCSpecialist Vector T9A-R

Nvidia's renewed focus on RTX Studio workstations has been met with positive acclaim from the UK's premier system integrators. We've recently had the opportunity to ...

Scan 3XS RTX Studio Pro T1128T

Most folks' predictions for 2020 have gone out the window. These are times the likes of which most of us have never before experienced, yet ...

MSI MEG Z490I Unify

The recent Intel 10th Gen Core launch brings with it renewed focus for the desktop. Trouble is, anyone wanting to indulge themselves with a shiny ...

Asus TUF VG27AQL1A

Choosing the right gaming monitor can be a bit of a minefield, with so many manufacturers offering a vast array of models whose baffling product ...


COMPETITION: Win a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

Ready for another awesome competition? In partnership with the good folk at Scan Computers, we're giving our fabulous readers in the UK and Europe the ...


Competition closing date: 4 September 2020, 22:00

COMPETITION: Win an AOC C27G2ZU Curved Gaming Monitor

Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU ...


Competition closing date: 10 August 2020, 22:00

