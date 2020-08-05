ViewSonic VX3268-PC and VX3268-2KPC monitors launched

ViewSonic has launched a pair of 31.5-inch monitors into its entertainment oriented VX line. The ViewSonic VX3268-PC and VX3268-2KPC monitors are FHD and QHD resolution, respectively, and both are based around fast refresh MVA panels, with a lot of features/specs in common. Display Specifications noticed this pair of new monitors had become available yesterday and you can check out a direct comparison of the specs of these monitors on its site here.

Starting with the differences, the ViewSonic VX3268-PC is an FHD monitor which has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, the ViewSonic VX3268-2KPC is a QHD monitor with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Those are the only noted differences other than the weight of the respective monitors, the ports*, and of course the screen pixel density (both have a 31.5-inch diagonal).

Moving onto the similarities, whichever you buy you will have a 1500R curved monitor using a VA panel. In other specs you will see the common 250 nits typical brightness, 3000:1 static contrast, and 80M:1 dynamic contrast. The refresh rates can be adapted via AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility (low= 48Hz), and both monitors offer 3ms GtG response time and 1ms MPRT. Stereo 2W speakers are built-into the monitor. Low blue light and flicker free modes are available in the monitor menus, as are modes for web, movie, text, and eco, plus game modes for FPS, RTS and MOBA etc.

ViewSonic supplies the same stand with both monitors which can be adjusted for -3°/21° tilt. It is possible to remove this stand and utilise the 100x100mm VESA mount, if you wish. For ports* the FHD version sports 2x HDMI 1.4 ports, 1x DP 1.2, and 1x 3.5mm audio out. The QHD model offers 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DP 1.2, and 1x 3.5mm audio out.

I found the ViewSonic VX3268-PC and VX3268-2KPC available in the US, listed for $260 and $312 respectively, but with shipping in 4-6 weeks. On the ViewSonic website I could only find the FHD model listed.