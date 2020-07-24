HEXUS Week In Review: NVMe PCIe SSDs from WD and Sabrent

WD Blue SN550 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)
WD is one of the more conservative SSD manufacturers out there. Whilst many of the smaller guys have jumped on the PCIe 4.0 bandwagon for ...
Cyberpower Infinity X10 RTX
The future of PC gaming is looking brighter than it has for some time. Renewed competition in the CPU space has energised the market, next-generation ...
Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)
Think of M.2 NVMe SSD manufacturers and we'd hazard that Sabrent will not come top of your list. Though not immediately familiar to all enthusiasts, ...
Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 PCIe Card
Being connected to the web has taken on greater importance with many of us getting accustomed to working from home. A fast, reliable connection is ...
-
First AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro G Series reviews begin to appear
A Taiwanese reviewer has already tested ...
-
Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX mid-tower case listed prematurely
Amazon leaks details of this new ...
-
Microsoft readying Cloud PC service for Spring 2021
"Cloud PC provides business customers a ...
- Amazon updates its Brexit guidance, advises seller action
- Japan latest country to ask TSMC to build a fab on its home turf
- AMD unveils Ryzen Pro 4000G Series for business desktops
- Thai retailer selling AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro G Series desktop APUs
- GOG Galaxy 2.0 users get Epic Games Store integration
- Asus ROG Falchion 68-key wireless gaming keyboard teased
- Nvidia interested in taking over Arm, says report