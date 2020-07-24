vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: NVMe PCIe SSDs from WD and Sabrent

by Tarinder Sandhu on 24 July 2020, 16:01

WD Blue SN550 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)

WD is one of the more conservative SSD manufacturers out there. Whilst many of the smaller guys have jumped on the PCIe 4.0 bandwagon for ...

Cyberpower Infinity X10 RTX

The future of PC gaming is looking brighter than it has for some time. Renewed competition in the CPU space has energised the market, next-generation ...

Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)

Think of M.2 NVMe SSD manufacturers and we'd hazard that Sabrent will not come top of your list. Though not immediately familiar to all enthusiasts, ...

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 PCIe Card

Being connected to the web has taken on greater importance with many of us getting accustomed to working from home. A fast, reliable connection is ...


