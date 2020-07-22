LG intros UltraGear 27GN950 4K IPS monitor with 1ms GtG

LG has launched what it is claiming to be the "world's first 4K IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) gaming monitor". The new LG UltraGear 27GN950 is a 27-inch model, as you may have gleaned from the codename, and it has a number of other attractive qualities, as you will find out below.

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is actually the successor to the QHD 27GL850, introduced last year. First seen at CES 2020, the new 27GN950 builds on that solid foundation, upping the resolution to 4K, "for maximum impact". LG says that the new spec provides a great sense of immersion with its speed, high resolution and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.

In further technical details LG highlights that "thanks to VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, the 27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit colour with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable". LG's Nano IPS is the technology behind the screen, said to facilitate excellent colour accuracy, contrast, and luminance, with a wide colour gamut. The 27GN950 is officially certified to the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard.

For gamers Adaptive Sync features will be particularly welcome. This screen can refresh at up to 144Hz, but when your GPU can't keep up it shouldn't suffer from tearing or stuttering with this feature turned on. Nvidia GeForce users are welcome too, as this is a certified Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitor. It is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified too, according to the product page.

Nvidia's Kaustubh Sanghani, VP & GM, GeForce OEM, had a few words to share about the 27GN950. Sanghani said how excited that the LG UltraGear 27GN950 4K IPS monitor was certified for G-Sync use. "Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology," added the green team exec.

Another (minor) first for the 27GN950 is that it features LG's new gaming oriented 'wings' emblem, to inspire victory for its users. LG says the new UltraGear 4K monitor is available immediately in key markets in Europe, North America, Asia and elsewhere. Pricing is in the region of US$800.

LG 27GN950 specs