AMD unveils Ryzen Pro 4000G Series for business desktops

You may have already read our report on the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen APUs for desktops finally being announced - and being released for OEMs before DIYers. The new Ryzen 4000G-series desktop processors combine the potent and proven Zen 2 CPU architecture with Vega graphics for mainstream PC builds and more. Well, businesses will benefit from AMD's advancement in APUs too, with the new desktop Ryzen Pro 4000G-series processors. The new Pro line features much improved, single thread, multi-thread and GPU performance, compared to the previous gen and Intel's competitively specced vPro chips, according to AMD's own tests.

There were nine mainstream desktop APUs just launched and AMD has announced an equal number for its Ryzen Pro system making partners - three regular 65W desktop SKUs, three 'E' suffixed versions with tweaked clocks and 35W TDPs, and three Athlon 3000G budget parts. The range fully encompasses the extremes of the consumer SKUs, from 2C/4T Athlons, to 4C/8T, through 6C/12T, and 8C/16T Ryzen Pro 4000G processors. Check out the full contemporary series below.

What about the performance vs previous gen APUs and Intel professional vPro chips? AMD created some test slides to show its superiority in both these comparisons. The figures look pretty convincing, especially with a view to modern multithreaded apps being used for digital content creation.

Not only are the AMD Ryzen Pro 4000G Series perky performers, AMD asserts that users can reap the benefits of "breakthrough power efficiency" for over 40 per cent batter perf per Watt, helping businesses reduce TCO. That same power efficiency helps systems makers build cool and quiet systems too, with additional optimised SFF build options too.

Before we sign off we must look at the Pro technologies built into the Ryzen Pro 4000G Series for business desktops. Those who have perused previous AMD Pro releases will be broadly familiar with the AMD Pro Security, Manageability and Business Ready features built into these chips. AMD Pro Security relies on the multiple layers of a modern CPU architecture, AMD Memory Guard, and Secured-Core PC on Windows 10 features.

The AMD Ryzen Pro 4000G Series isn't just about security extras, there are modern management options via Microsoft Endpoint Manager, as well as fully featured traditional manageability for simplified deployment, imaging and management within your current infrastructure. Last but not least, AMD promises 24 months availability for systems makers, enhanced QA, a continuous validation program, and software image stability.

You can expect to see system partner announcements from the likes of HP and Lenovo shortly.