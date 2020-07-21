GOG Galaxy 2.0 users get Epic Games Store integration

GOG Galaxy 2.0 has gained official Epic Games Store integration. Going forward users will be able to browse, launch or install titles bought from the Epic Store without leaving the GOG launcher.

Previously there have been lots of community integrations that allow GOG Galaxy 2.0 users to bring in games from disparate sources but official support is best; for seamless compatibility, reliability, and continuity between updates. Now GOG Galaxy 2.0 officially supports Xbox Live titles, GOG/CDPR purchased titles, other DRM free titles, plus Epic Games Store purchased games.

"We're excited that Epic Games Store integration has come to GOG Galaxy 2.0," said Steve Allison, Epic Games Store general manager. "It's an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased."

I have seen numerous HEXUS readers commenting upon Epic Games Store stories that they don't want another PC games launcher on their systems, so perhaps this will satisfy them. In my case I have grabbed many an Epic Games Store freebie but have never got around to downloading the launcher yet, and it looks like I won't need to - once I get time to explore some of the games.

As well as your game library, thanks to the scope of the Epic Games Store integration GOG Galaxy 2.0 users will be able to check out their play history, leaderboards and the overview of the games.

GOG continues to refine its PC games client with tweaks, fixes, and community requested features. On Epic's side, CEO Tim Sweeney has been tweeting about working with any willing ecosystems, in the wake of this announcement.