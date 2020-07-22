Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX mid-tower case listed prematurely

It looks like Corsair is preparing an interesting new PC case dubbed the Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid-tower. It looks rather premium at a first impression but Amazon US listed it for pre-order at US$80, with shipments commencing from 15th September. Some of the various colour option listings have since been removed, but at least one is still live, at the time of writing.

As well as possessing premium Obsidian-influenced looks, another attraction of the Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX mid-tower will be Corsair's new 'RapidRoute' cable management system. RapidRoute is basically a preinstalled cable management system that trunks cabling along a central metal support using Velcro bands sporting the Corsair logo. You can see the system quite clearly below. Furthermore, 25mm of clearance is available beneath the motherboard support to simplify the task of keeping the build tidy.

Other titbits about the nature of the Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX mid-tower that can be gleaned from the premature listing are as follows:

Room for up to 3x 120mm fans in the front. At the top there seems to be room for 2x fans up to 140mm. At the rear there is a 120mm fan. In total you can fit up to 6x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans, along with multiple radiators including a 360mm in the front and 280mm in the top.

Your graphics card can be mounted vertically to show off its RGB fans, for example.

RapidRoute cable management system with single channel and roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard.

Support cages/brackets for at least 4x HDDs can be seen.

Top I/O panel with (left to right) the power button, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, next to a combi audio jack, and a reset button.

Weight 7.8kg, measurements 17.83 x 9.06 x 18.35 inches.

2x Corsair AirGuide 120mm pre-installed - one in the front and one rear, it seems from the photos.

As per the intro this chassis should become available mid-September, in various colours/finishes, costing approx US$80.

Sources: Amazon US, Reddit